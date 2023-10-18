'No will' to intervene and save buildings in central Timaru, mayor says

The buildings set for demolition include the former Majestic Theatre, centre. The bluestone building to the right of the theatre will not be demolished.

Timaru’s mayor says there is no will to intervene to prevent the demolition of three buildings in the CBD, and says to do so would set a “dangerous” precedent.

Timaru-based urban designer Nigel Gilkison addressed councillors during Tuesday’s public forum, in a last-ditch effort to halt the demolition of three buildings until “all potential adaptive reuse options have been explored”.

Gilkison spoke out following confirmation TDHL planned to demolish the buildings, from 101-107 Stafford St, earlier this month, at the time calling on the council to step in and save them before it was “too late”.

“It seems crazy to me that the development of these properties is not being integrated into the current regeneration plans that are being developed by the council for the CBD,” Gilkison told councillors.

He said in May 2022, the council brought Dunedin City Council urban designer, Dr Glen Hazelton, to Timaru to discuss the proposed Timaru town centre regeneration.

“Glen talked about the importance of adaptively reusing existing buildings as they are typically faster, easier and more economical to redevelop than demolition and rebuild.”

Gilkison also raised concerns about what he saw as a lack of consultation, and

said the Timaru Civic Trust, which owned the Landing Service Building “directly neighbouring” the proposed demolition and advocated for the urban enhancement of the town centre, had not been contacted.

Supplied Hamish Barrell, district planning manager for Timaru City Council, left, and Glen Hazelton in the CBD.

“We have not heard a word from TDHL about their plans for this important piece of city centre land.

“I’m calling on the council to exercise some control over TDHL, and direct them to put a stop to this wholesale demolition immediately before it’s too late.

“I’m not necessarily saying that these buildings have to stay, but they should definitely not be demolished until all potential adaptive reuse options have been explored or a viable comprehensive redevelopment proposal is consented to replace them.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru District Council meets to decide on the Theatre Royal redevelopment and heritage centre build. Councillor Michelle Pye, centre.

Councillor Michelle Pye asked what Gilkison’s experience was in terms of the cost of renovation versus building new.

Gilkison said it was very rare for renovation to be more expensive than a new build.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the time it is generally cheaper to rehabilitate the building.

“I don't think there is actually the appetite in Timaru for new build, particularly in the CBD at the moment. Partly because of the development that is going on out at The Showgrounds, but also just building costs and return on investment of new builds.

“If these buildings get torn down, and you get left with an empty site, it could be an empty site for 10 or 15 years.”

Mayor Nigel Bowen, who said he had been a neighbour of the Majestic Theatre for “some time”, said it had already been sitting empty for about 25 years.

“I guess it’s a consistent theme, I wonder why a building doesn’t get developed for 25-plus years.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen said the council could lose its competitive advantage if “everything is in public”.

Bowen said he did not believe the country could afford to restore all older buildings.

Gilkison said the whole country should be looking at the “global trend” of repurposing buildings, and said adaptive reuse was sustainable, energy efficient and allowed embodied carbon to be reused.

Councillor Sally Parker disputed that notion, and said “I kind of struggle with what you’re saying”.

“Energy efficient of a new building, compared to a refurb building, I would dispute ... I just don’t agree, necessarily, with your logic, or your math, with this one.”

Gilkison replied that the notion was “pretty well established” globally, and said the UK Government recently reversed a permit to demolish a building in London’s Oxford St due to the loss of embodied carbon.

Gilkison said given the development was in the “main gathering place” of the community, “there is an obligation to consult” with the public.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The buildings above, from the Majestic Theatre with the tree in front, to the buildings far right, are set for demolition.

Bowen then said “the purpose of TDHL is to provide a return, ultimately, for the ratepayers”.

“If everything is in public like that, the competitive advantage that they might lose would actually work against bringing a return to the ratepayer.”

Gilkison said for TDHL it was not just about the bottom line, but also about the product that went on the site.

In welcoming TDHL chairperson Mark Rogers and general manager Frazer Munro, about an hour later, Bowen invited them to respond to Gilkison’s comments.

Rogers said he was disappointed Gilkison had left before he was able to respond, then explained the background to the purchase of the buildings which were now proposed for demolition.

He said it was Munro’s recollection that he had spoken with Gilkison around 2020, and that he had talked to numerous other parties - including neighbours.

Supplied A rendered image of the temporary green space TDHL has proposed for the demolition site.

Rogers said they were still open to offers for the sites, which met financial aspects and desired outcomes for the CBD.

“We’re still open to offers meeting those criteria ... and we would welcome any meeting with Mr Gilkison where he can provide further elaboration on anyone that we have supposedly turned away.”

Speaking after the meeting, Gilkison said he had to leave “immediately following his presentation”, but would be willing to meet with TDHL.

None of the councillors present (councillors Allan Booth and Stu Piddington were on leave) had any questions for TDHL, when offered the opportunity by Bowen.

“I’ll just clear it away now, there is no will to instruct – and I think it would be very uncommon for council to get in the way of a regulatory process. Ah, dangerous around precedent setting, to say the least ... so I am assuming there is no will to do any of that,” Bowen said.

The consent for the buildings was issued by the council earlier this month, with a draft timeline showing TDHL hoped to start demolition as soon as January.