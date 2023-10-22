Drugs, stolen tradie tools, sporting equipment seized following police bust

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested and is due to appear in Timaru District Court on Tuesday, after Waimate police executed a search warrant at an address in the area, and found a large quantity of drugs and stolen property.

Police found 320 grams of cocaine with a street value of around $160K, alongside quantities of cannabis, methamphetamine and MDMA.

Property found at the address includes tradie tools, garden/landscaping equipment and sporting equipment.

A police spokesperson said the operation came after several weeks of investigation.

The spokesperson said if you believe that your property may be amongst the stolen items recovered and you can provide identifying features, please contact Waimate Police later in the week once the property has been catalogued and owners identified wherever possible.