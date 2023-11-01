Pace of reforms adds to Mackenzie council challenges, mayor says

Tourism has rebounded in the Mackenzie District, but labour shortages have made things difficult. (File photo)

“Unprecedented” local government reforms contributed to a challenging 12 months for the Mackenzie District Council, mayor Anne Munro has said in releasing the council’s 2022-23 annual financial report.

“The pace at which this [the reform] has moved has been incredibly fast and challenging,” she said.

“This added workload and cost to our council and reduced the attractiveness of the local government sector to prospective employees, making recruitment hard right across the sector.

“It is disappointing that the legislation for both the three waters reform and resource management has been rushed through in August 2023 with advised transition dates to the new water entity from central government.

“With the change in government, we await decisions regarding the three waters.”

Other challenges the council faced in the 12 months ended on June 30 were inflationary market conditions, lower economic building activity and unanticipated severe weather events, she said.

During the financial year the council received revenue of $29.2 million, which was lower than the $31.8m budgeted.

Expenditure over the same period came to $34.1m, which was higher than the $24.5m budgeted and resulted in a before-tax deficit of $4.9m.

Tourism in the district had rebounded, Munro said, but catering for this sudden growth had been difficult given a tight labour market and labour skill shortages.

“Primary industries remain the backbone of our economy and added resilience to a tenuous and uncertain economic environment.”

Munro said the decision to use cash reserves rather than borrow, because of unfavourable interest rates, had reduced cash and short-term investments by $10.2m from the previous financial year.

The council was continuing to review its outdated District Plan, she said, and during the year it adopted Te Manahuna Ki Uta as its long-term destination management plan.

Government funding was also secured for five projects: the Lake Tekapo/Takapō master plan; destination branding; development of a rural spatial plan; development of a pou whenua, including concept and storytelling; and Alps 2 Ocean cycle trail project development.

The annual residents’ opinion survey on the performance of the councillors and mayor showed 34% of residents surveyed were satisfied, which did not meet the council target of 60%.

Of residents surveyed, 26% were dissatisfied and 40% were neutral.

During the financial year, a total of 137 new rated units were added in the district, with 256 building consents and 122 resource consents processed.