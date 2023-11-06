Bill Penno, long-serving ECan councillor and retired Waimate farmer, dies

Bill Penno pictured in 2012 when he and his wife, Jan, shifted to Christchurch.

A long-serving Environment Canterbury councillor, Bill Penno, formerly a Waimate farmer, died in Christchurch on September 18 at the age of 86.

Penno represented the regional council’s Waitaki constituency for 15 years, from 1989 to 2004, during which time he travelled thousands of kilometres attending meetings in Christchurch and throughout Canterbury.

“It was extremely hard work,” Penno said in 2012 of his time on the council. That was the year that he and his wife, Jan, shifted to Christchurch after farming near Morven in South Canterbury.

The travel for meetings had paid off, though. “It brought me into contact with a lot of people throughout the region and, hopefully, people in Christchurch city understand more clearly the importance of the rural situation,” he said.

Penno grew up on a mixed cropping farm and attended Morven School and Waimate High School.

In 1968-69, he became the Dominion president of Young Farmers, having earlier gone to the United States on a Young Farmers exchange.

In 1978, he stood for the National Party in the general election, contesting the now defunct Timaru seat against longtime Labour MP Sir Basil Arthur, who won by 2183 votes.

Penno took an active part in local affairs, serving on the former Oamaru Harbour Board, Waimate Hospital Committee, South Canterbury Catchment Board and Lower Waitaki River Management Society. He served terms as chairman of the latter two organisations and marked 40 years as chairman of Waimate Senior Citizens.

After being elected as the Waitaki candidate on the Canterbury Regional Council, now known as Environment Canterbury (ECan), it was not uncommon for Penno to work 40 hours a week on his farm and 40 hours on council business.

Penno chaired a joint ECan and Timaru District Council committee looking at public transport for South Canterbury, headed another committee introducing new rules for hill and high-country burning, and played a role in introducing new bylaws – including a first in the country requiring that all children under 10 years wear life jackets in small boats under 5 metres.

In 2005, Penno was made a companion of the Queen’s Service Order for services to the community and local government. In 2012, ECan awarded him an Outstanding Achievement Award.

After a funeral service held in Christchurch, Penno was buried at Waimate Lawn Cemetery. He is survived by Jan, four children and their partners, and grandchildren.