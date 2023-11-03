Biggest ever art entries for A&P show in Waimate

Sari Oswald sets up a display of art entries at the South Canterbury Agricultural & Pastoral Association show.

School entries in the South Canterbury Agricultural & Pastoral Show’s art categories have shot to record levels.

“They are the biggest ever, with 2000,” show manager Rito Oswald said.

“Last year there were quite a bit less. The entries have come from schools from Glenavy to Timaru.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Many schools contested the art competitions.

The 13th A&P amalgamated show would be held at the Waimate Showgrounds on Saturday. The Timaru and Waimate A&P Associations amalgamated to form the South Canterbury A&P Association and Waimate has hosted the event ever since.

Oswald said the emphasis was on providing family entertainment.

“That is why we have it free to attract families and kids; there’s a lot for kids, pony rides, engine displays, bouncy castles, a lolly scramble and a magic show.”

Other entertainment included steam engines, a heritage display, a carnival, and dirt jump/slopestyle mountainbike rider Levi Goodall would be displaying his two-wheeled skills.

The numbers entered in showjumping have increased to 480, well up on 220 last year, although showing events have declined, Oswald said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Showjumping entries have risen for today’s show. Competing last year was Gracie Donnithorne riding Maya ENZ.

During the year, the association built a new $350,000 horse stable block with the money raised through fundraising and sponsors. The structure covered 2000m² and could stable 60 horses.

Sheep entries were equal to last year and pet lamb events were always popular, Oswald said. There would be no cattle categories contested.

“It’s a sign of different times.”

The poultry competition, organised by the Waimate Poultry Club, had drawn 150 entries and a guinea pig enthusiasts club of Timaru would put on a display.

Food and crafts could be purchased from 50 stalls and nine fully booked large sites had been set aside for machinery.

“We expect to get around 2000 to 3000 people,” Oswald said.

The South Canterbury Agricultural & Pastoral Show would start at 9am and run until 4.30pm. The Waimate Highland Pipe Band would lead the grand parade at 2.30pm.