Police target high risk driving behaviours in Timaru

Police on Evans St/State Highway 1 in Timaru on Friday morning ahead of a two-hour operation targetting drivers.

Police issued 31 infringements during a two-hour operation targeting high risk driving behaviour in Timaru on Friday morning.

Taking place on Evans St, the operation was part of the month-long Better Together pilot which launched on Wednesday, alongside partners Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and councils within the Canterbury policing district.

Aoraki highway patrol team leader Ben Grant said Friday’s checkpoint targeted restraints and cell phones, and involved staff from across a range of workgroups.

“There were 13 infringements were issued for improperly restrained drivers, 16 were issued for the use of a cellphone while driving and two for unsafe merges,’’ he said.

“Almost a third of people who die on our roads are unrestrained vehicle occupants.’’

Grant said these deaths were preventable.

“If they had taken the two seconds it takes to put a belt on they may still be here with their families today.

“Wear your seatbelt – it may save your life if you or someone else makes a mistake on the road.’’

Grant encouraged drivers to not be distracted, and to keep their eyes on the road, not on the phone, passengers or pets.

“[The] message to motorists is simple – put your phone down, buckle up and drive distraction free – everyone wants to get to their destinations safely.

“You can expect to see us out on the roads anywhere, anytime.’’