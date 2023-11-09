What's on in South Canterbury: November 10-12, 2023

South Canterbury Eco Centre members Alice Brice and Rhys Taylor prepare for the organisation's Sustainability Festival which will be held from Friday to Sunday.

Friday

Night Market: 4.30pm to 7.30pm at St Joseph’s School, Kelvin St, Timaru, featuring local food, live performances and craft stalls. Gold coin donation.

Tony and Alice Live: 8pm until late at Hector Black’s, Timaru, from the Saggy Britches Band, Tony and Alice will play accoustic music.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

South Canterbury Eco Centre’s Sustainability Festival: A range of events across the three days, including an eco treasure hunt, workshops, a quiz night on Saturday, and on Sunday, a fair which includes a Junk To Funk wearable art competition. Tickets available at eventbrite.co.nz.

Saturday

The Extravaganza featuring the Ashton Family Circus: 9am to 5pm, both days at The Loop, Caroline Bay, Timaru. Children free entry, adults a gold coin donation.

Picnic at Sundrum: 10am to 4pm, an opportunity to look around the grounds of Sundrum, 52 Rae Rd, Woodbury, an historic South Canterbury homestead established in 1910. Bush walks, tree talks, bird talks and a little light music. Bring your own picnic lunch. Morning and afternoon refreshments available to buy. Gate admission $15, children no charge, cash only. Proceeds to Anglican Parish of Geraldine and other Woodbury fundraisers.

Geraldine RSA Armistice Day Commemorative Service: 11am at the RSA clubrooms.

Rubita Band: 7.30pm at The Lodge Theatre, Geraldine, with special guest Harry Finlayson-Hood, on the Geraldine Tour. Tickets $25 at Louk Clothing (cash sales only).

Saturday and Sunday

Miniature Train Rides: 6pm to 9pm on Saturday, and 1pm to 4pm on Sunday, at the South Canterbury Model Engineering Society rooms, on the corner of Catherine and Rose streets, Timaru. Train rides $2 per person (cash only). Boats will also be out on the ponds.

All American Weekend: Leaving Caroline Bay north at 4.30pm on the Saturday, an hour-long cruise to a mystery destination. $10 for cruise, and on Sunday an All American Display at Caroline Bay from 10am to 2pm. $15 per vehicle or $20 per vehicle for both days. Cash only. Members of the public are welcome for a gold coin donation to Cardiac Kids Club Mid and South Canterbury.

Sunday

Gumboot Throwing Competition: 1pm to 3pm, a fundraiser for Gumboot Friday, at the Shearer’s Quarters. $2 a throw, or three for $5.

Back To Romantic: 4pm at the Aigantighe Art Gallery, featuring the newly established Toru Trio. Adults $30, seniors $20, students $10 and children, under-12, $5. Door sales available, cash only. Book tickets.

Ongoing

Caroline Bay Children’s Train: The Lions Club of Timaru Host train runs 1pm Saturdays and Sundays and during school holidays, weather permitting.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm at 2 George St (in front of Speight’s Ale House). A huge range of produce, arts, crafts, and food.

Temuka Community Market: 10am to 1pm at the Temuka town square.

Geraldine Farmers Market: 9am to 1pm at the St Mary’s Church car park, Geraldine.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to noon on Saturday at Seddon Square, Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday. On display now until November 19 is the 78th Alpine Energy Art Awards and Annual Exhibition 2023.

South Canterbury Museum: Open 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday, with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture. Latest exhibition: Forest & Bird celebrates 100 years.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30pm to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St, Geraldine.

York St Gallery of Fine Art: Open Friday and Saturday, 11am to 3pm, and any time by appointment. Robert Ireland exhibition runs until November 30.

