One dead after truck, car collide on SH1, Waitaki

One died after a crash on SH1, Waitaki, on Wednesday night.

A person has died after a serious crash involving a truck and car on State Highway 1, Waitaki, on Wednesday night.

In a statement on Thursday morning, a police spokesperson said the crash was reported to them at 8.05pm on the Glenavy-Hilderthorpe Rd, SH1.

“The driver of the car, the sole occupant, was killed in the crash,” the spokesperson said.

The road has re-opened, and the serious crash unit has examined the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, they said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to the crash with crews from Glenavy and Ōamaru. There was no report thatanyone needed to be extracted from the vehicles, a spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John responded to the crash with one ambulance and one first response unit. Ambulance officers assessed one person at the scene but did not transport anyone to hospital, a spokesperson said.