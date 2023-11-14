Station owners consider appealing rejection of solar farm plan

The proposed solar farm would have been located on Crown pastoral leased land on Balmoral Station (above).

The family behind a proposal to build an 88-megawatt solar farm on their land near Lake Takapō/Tekapo say they have yet to decide whether to challenge a decision to reject their plan.

Three independent commissioners, Sharon McGarry, Meg Justice and Darryl Millar, considered the proposal in August. The decision to decline resource consent applications for the solar farm on 113 hectares of Crown pastoral leased land at Balmoral Station, 397 Braemar Rd, was released this week.

The commissioners said “more than minor adverse effects on significant biodiversity values” would occur at the site if the proposal went ahead, outweighing the need for action on climate change.

“We’re disappointed, and we think the decision is wrong,” Andrew Simpson, with wife Karen, owners of Balmoral Station, said.

“The fact is, we would be developing it on paddocks which have been top dressed since the 1980s and used for sheep and cattle grazing.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF/Stuff Mt John, high above Lake Takapō/Tekapo township, forms part of Balmoral Station.

“It’s a negative outcome for renewable energy; either we ban burning Indonesian coal or we build wind and solar farms.”

If the proposal was to proceed, the wind farm would have produced enough electricity for 13,000 homes.

Simpson said they had 15 working days since the decision was announced to decide about a possible appeal. The proposal was four years in the making, initially involving renewable energy company Infratec. Simpson would not say how much the cost had been advancing the project other than to say it had been “considerable.”

In a statement of evidence to the hearing, Simpson said they had prepared three ecological reports, had consulted iwi and the proposal aimed at diversifying and making the farm economically viable.

A proposed compensation package was offered comprising a 300ha protection area on freehold land within 5km of the site which would be protected by a QE2 National Trust covenant.

Mt John with its observatory was located on Balmoral Station but the Simpsons said the solar farm would not have been visible from that location.

The-Press Balmoral Station is home to 12,000 Merino sheep.

Fourteen submissions were received on the proposal, seven of whom were opposed. These included Mackenzie Guardians, Forest & Bird Te Reo o Te Taiao, the Environmental Defence Society and Director General of Conservation (in part).

The Director General’s evidence said the Simpsons’ proposal did not provide sufficient information on invertebrates and avifauna, nor did it safeguard water and ecosystems under the Resource Management Act.

Insufficient information was also provided on how the solar panels would change the surrounding environment.

The Director General recommended declining the proposal unless certain conditions were met and expressed concerns that it was experimental and entailed “a significant degree of uncertainty”.

Among seven supporters were the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce, Federated Farmers, Fire & Emergency NZ, and Electricity Ashburton.

Federated Farmers said the proposal would contribute to New Zealand’s target of increasing renewable energy generation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Electricity Ashburton said the proposal would provide more energy to the national grid.

The Simpsons own Balmoral Station and Mt Hay Station (20,000ha); 2700ha on Balmoral is freehold and 17,300ha Crown lease pastoral; they run 12,000 Merino sheep and 630 Angus cattle.