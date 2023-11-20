Timaru's new Fraser Park stadium already fielding enquiries

Recent building progress on the new stadium at Fraser Park, Timaru.

People are already asking about hiring the $8.2 million Fraser Park multisport stadium for functions, even though it’s still being completed.

“We’ve already had enquiries ... this will be wonderful for Timaru and a wonderful place for functions,” Fraser Park Community Trust project redevelopment manager Phillipa Guerin said.

Earthworks on the site started at the beginning of the year and construction has now entered its second half. Laying an all-weather turf was expected to start next month and was expected to take six weeks to complete.

“We hope to be open for sport after Easter,” Guerin said.

Heartland rugby matches would be played at the venue next season, she said, and probably the senior interclub rugby finals, with other sports also involved.

“We’ve got women’s football, and we’ve made a connection with (rugby) league.”

However, some final funding was still required. She hoped the public would help.

“We still need another $400,000. We’re really grateful for what we have received to date, but we really need funds and are asking our community to help.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of the Fraser Park multisport pavilion this week.

The 2038m² main building on the Church St side of the ground, running almost the length of the rugby field touchline, had been completed with fittings yet to be undertaken.

The building comprised the function centre with seating for 150 people, where dividing walls could be pulled back on game-days; a bar area; space for South Canterbury Rugby Union offices; a large commercial space at the western end of the pavilion which would be leased out; and an accessway to the roof for television cameras. Downstairs were eight gender-neutral changing rooms and shower-toilet areas.

Steps led from the changing rooms out via a short tunnel towards the middle of the ground, creating an amphitheatre effect.

supplied Donors and supporters are given a tour of the building on Thursday, from back left, Kelly O’Driscoll, Michael Taylor, Roy Chapman, Paul Hewitson, Terry Clarke, and Murray Roberts, and centre row from left, Sally Tayler, Steve McCoy, Marian Morrow, Barbara Mackay, and Caroline Hall. In front, from left, Peter Grant, Max Guinan, 10, and Greg Brosnan.

“That will be a great experience for players,” Guerin said.

Concrete seating was being installed along the length of the pavilion to accommodate 288 spectators, which was 1.5m from a yet-to-be-established fence and 4.5m from the playing surface. People viewing matches from inside the pavilion would be about 9m away from the action.

The scoreboard, presently located in the northwestern corner, would be relocated towards the south-western corner. A bank would be landscaped from the end of the pavilion around the western end of the ground to a quarter way alongside the southern side.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An embankment will be developed from the end of the pavilion around the eastern end of the ground and the scoreboard (bottom right) relocated.

Guerin said the only remaining stand from the old park on the southern side would be “freshened up” and a nearby toilet block upgraded. The development included a “Remembrance Boulevard” entranceway which would commemorate South Canterbury sports representatives who served in overseas wars, and corporate signs.

On Thursday, Guerin led a tour of the site for some of the donors and interested parties, to give an update on how work was progressing.

They included Murray Roberts and Peter Grant, both members of the 1974 South Canterbury Ranfurly Shield winning team; Barbara Mackay and Marian Morrow, daughters of Timaru All Black the late Morrie Goddard; former union chairperson Paul Hewitson, long-time Temuka rugby player Terry Clarke; footballer Max Guinan, 10, and his father; Michael Taylor (all personal donors), Roy Chapman (Waimate Rugby Club), Greg Brosnan (Brosnan Transport), Steve McCoy (Trust Aoraki), Kelly O’Driscoll (Plunket Electrical) Caroline Hall (Pak ’n Save) and Sally Tayler (Fonterra).

supplied/Stuff Interior fittings have yet to be added.

“We needed this for years,” Chapman, 75, said.

“My wife Margaret and I decided to give to this project. Each club could have a chance to name a changing room, and we’ll name it for the Waimate Rugby Club. I’m a past president of the club.”

Further information was available on the website: fraserpark.co.nz.