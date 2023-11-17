Art gallery's $1.74m seismic strengthening starts next month

The Aigantighe House Gallery has been closed since 2017.

Seven years after being closed, a $1.74 million project to seismic strengthen Timaru’s Aigantighe House Gallery will start early next month.

In April this year, under a Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) request, the Timaru Herald was advised by the Timaru District Council the estimated cost was $3.73m.

However, the council’s communications manager, Stephen Doran, said this figure was a budgeted amount and the successful tender cost was $1.74m. When the council first called for tenders in May 2022, none were received.

Aigantighe Art Gallery manager Cara Fitzgerald said with work soon to commence, it was a significant milestone in preserving and enhancing the historic heritage building.

“The Aigantighe Heritage House Gallery has a rich history as the former residence of the Grant family and its subsequent transformation into a public Art Gallery in 1956.

“The strengthening and restoration project will play a crucial role in bringing the house gallery up to modern standards.”

The 118-year-old house closed in 2017 after it was found to be just 10% of the seismic New Building Standard.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Aigantighe Art Gallery manager Cara Fitzgerald with some artworks in the gallery's permanent collection.

The successful tenderer is Christchurch company Farrell Construction. The company has undertaken structural strengthening, restoration or refurbishment on St Patrick’s Church in Akaroa, the recently opened endoscopy unit at Timaru Hospital and Te Puna Wanaka at Ara, Christchurch.

“Through our work on the Timaru Hospital project we have already built-up relationships with local trades and suppliers and will be looking to develop these further through this project,” the company’s commercial manager Adriaan Bester said.

Fitzgerald said the Aigantighe House Gallery project would focus on meeting safety standards as well as preserving and highlighting the building's heritage features. New climate control and fire suppression systems were included in the work.

“The Aigantighe Art Gallery’s collection is of national significance and this project will make sure the building’s interior systems are up to modern standards so that, while on display, the artworks will be protected according to museum standards.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The house gallery, right, with the extensions, left, earlier this year.

“It's an exciting development for both the local community and anyone interested in preserving and celebrating historical and cultural heritage.

“This project not only contributes to the preservation of local history but also enhances the region's cultural infrastructure by maintaining a public art gallery.”

Work was expected to begin on December 4, and be completed by August 2024. In 2020 the cost of upgrading the gallery’s extensions built in 1978 and 1995 was estimated to be between $5m and $6m.

Designed by James S Turnbull, Aigantighe (Scottish Gaelic for “home of welcome”) was built in 1905 for Alexander Grant and Helen Grant, who had emigrated from Scotland and farmed Gray’s Hills Station in the Mackenzie Country.

The Grant family lived at Aigantighe for 50 years. Alexander Grant died in 1920 at the age of 89, and his wife Helen in 1955, aged 101.

Their daughter, Jessie Wigley, with the support of her brother, James Grant, who inherited the house on their mother’s death, gifted the house and its grounds to the people of Timaru in October 1955 to establish the district’s first and only public art gallery.