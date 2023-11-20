Two people 'in shock' after blaze at Fairlie fish and chip shop

Firefighters battle an early morning blaze at the Fairlie fish and chip shop near Aorangi Vet Services on the town's main street.

A fish and chip shop along the main street of Fairlie in the Mackenzie District has been damaged in a blaze that closed parts of State Highway 8 on Monday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to reports of a building fire on SH8, initially sending two crews from the Fairlie station to the scene, southern shift manager Lyn Crosson said.

The building was “well alight” when firefighters arrived and further crews from Geraldine were sent to help contain the blaze.

Firefighters had the fire contained by 3.30am, and two crews from Fairlie remained at the scene to ensure there were no hot spots, Crosson said.

She said the fire affected three shops within one single-storey building. All three shops were “severely damaged”.

Fire investigators were looking into the cause of the fire.

John Bisset/Stuff The fire has “severely damaged” three shops within a single-storey building.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised motorists at 5.55am that SH8 was closed near the intersection with Talbot Rd as emergency services worked at the scene.

A detour was in place for most of the morning and the road reopened at 7.55am.

Fairlie Bakehouse owner Franz Lieber said that when he arrived at work at 3am, “everything was in flames” at the fish and chip shop.

He said a factory behind the fish and chip shop had also been affected.

John Bisset/Stuff A Fenz support vehicle was on its way to help firefighters when it rolled, trapping an occupant.

While fire crews were battling the blaze, a Fire and Emergency NZ support vehicle that was on its way to the scene about 5.20am rolled on the Geraldine-Fairlie Highway, trapping the sole occupant within the vehicle for a short while, Crosson said.

Crews from Fairlie and Geraldine were sent, and they were able to “successfully” extricate the person from the vehicle, who was then taken to hospital, she said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance was sent to the crash, where officers assessed and treated a patient who was taken to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition.

The Fairlie Resource Centre has asked for clothing donations for two people affected by the Monday morning fire.

Franz Lieber/Supplied Two people are in “shock” after the fire and are in need of clothes and bedding, the Fairlie Resource Centre says.

A post on Facebook said: “We have two people urgently requiring good condition clothing and bedding. One male and one female both size 14.”

Donations could be dropped off at the resource centre on Main St, the post said.

A resource centre spokesperson confirmed two people, a man and a woman, were affected by the fire and were in the centre’s care.

“They are still in shock,” the spokesperson said. “I'm sure the community will rally together behind them.”

The two people had received offers of help and food vouchers, and a community group in town had donated some money.

The fire had also affected the Aorangi Vet Services building next door to the fish and chip shop, the spokesperson said.