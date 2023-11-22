Timaru's Toot for Tucker appeal hits another record, boosting food banks

From left: Shirley Bryce, Cindy Lewis and Sandy Alexander with some of the food collected during the Toot for Tucker appeal.

The Timaru Suburban Lions’ Toot for Tucker food bank appeal on Monday evening was “unbelievable”, achieving a record turnout and response, co-ordinator Lynnette Doggett says.

“We ran out of street maps and there was not much room in the St John car park.”

Doggett did not know the exact number of volunteers who turned up to help but said it would have been more than 100.

“I don’t want to leave anyone out. They came from all the service clubs, Rotary and Scouts. There were a lot of Scouts.”

As a result, Timaru’s three food banks are in for a major boost.

“We got 57 extra boxes [of food] this year compared to last year.”

In 2022, the collection brought in 250 boxes, which was an increase on the previous year’s 177 boxes.

The donations on Monday evening were not just of food – Doggett said the appeal received two food vouchers to the value of $100 as well as cash amounts from $5 to $50.

“It was amazing; we’ll divide that [money] among the three food banks.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru’s three food banks are now well stocked, as demand rises in the coming weeks before Christmas.

Doggett attributed the continuing growth of the appeal to the fact it was becoming better known.

The appeal began at 6pm with volunteers gathering at the Hato Hone St John car park, where they were given Timaru street maps, briefed and signed out. Every street in the Timaru urban area was covered, Doggett said.

With blanket coverage of the city, collectors spent the next two hours tooting through streets alerting people that donations of canned and non-perishable food were being accepted.

Once done, the volunteers returned to the St John headquarters, where the collected items were packed in banana boxes and collected by representatives from the St Vincent de Paul, Presbyterian Support South Canterbury Family Works and Salvation Army food banks.

“They’re always desperate,” Doggett said regarding the food banks’ ongoing needs.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Appeal co-ordinator Lynnette Doggett, left, and Diane Sutherland of Toot for Tucker.

Family Works manager Deidre Dahlberg said the food bank was handing out 17 food parcels a day on average, which was quite high, and demand would increase in the run-up to Christmas.

“At this time of the year it gets harder to cope. I’ve recently noted the need to build up our coffers,” she said.

“Toot for Tucker came at a good time for us, and we’re trying to help people through Covid as well; in the past month there has been an increase [in need].”

St Vincent de Paul manager Sharon Leonard said their food bank services were always in demand.

“Toot for Tucker is a fabulous organisation. We will now have enough on our shelves. We’ve got over 100 boxes.”

Major Denise Crump of the Timaru Salvation Army said demand for their food bank was constant. Her husband, Major Stephen Crump, assisted in the Toot for Tucker appeal and said the response had been amazing.

Doggett thanked St John for the ambulance service’s support.

“They helped as well, the ones who were off duty.”