What's on in South Canterbury: November 24-26, 2023

Jo Brand, of Christchurch, will run a Dot Art Workshop this weekend. She is pictured with Amanda Bisset-Popma of Naked Soul.

Friday

Temuka Christmas Parade and Temuka Market: The regular weekend market will be held on Friday to coincide with the parade. The market will be in the Town Square from 4.30pm, and the parade will be on King St from 6-8pm.

The Dud Uglys’ album tour: Aidan Theatre, 17 Beswick St, Timaru, 7pm.

Friday, Saturday

Sutherlands Celebration Trail: Get great ideas for your next celebration at home. Six Sutherlands homes and gardens will be decorated to inspire with Christmas, birthday, wedding, Easter, pool and barbecue themes. Live music, complimentary morning and afternoon tea, and more. Tickets are available on the day at Sutherlands Hall, 689 Pleasant Point-Cave Highway ($40 cash or internet banking). Bring cash to buy food, drinks and other purchases. 10am-4pm each day.

Edition Zero Gravel: New Zealand’s premier one-day gravel race, with a full race menu providing something for everyone. Mains 248km, Entree 140km, Snack 80km, The Roam Energy Taster 46km. All rides set off and finish at the Victoria Park Velodrome, Tennant St, Waimate. Starts Friday 3pm, finishes Saturday 10pm.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Totalspan Southern Classic Festival: Levels International Motor Raceway, Timaru. Daily 9am-5pm.

Saturday

Heritage Alive: Christmas market day and heritage party. A great day out with entertainment throughout the day, food and other stalls, free barbecue, prizes, games, and tours of the church. St Mary’s Anglican Church, Talbot St, Geraldine. 10am-1.30pm.

Dot Art Workshop: Jo Brand is back to share her secrets and arm you with a kit of your own in this magical half-day event. Two sessions: 9.30am-1pm; 1.30pm-5pm. Naked Soul Space, 536 Rosewill Valley Rd, Timaru.

Iris Garden Open Days: The South Canterbury Iris Group is holding open days at the Makikihi Iris Garden, behind the Makikihi Country Crafts shop. The gardens will be open 1-4pm on Saturdays from November 25 till December 9. Come along and see the irises flowering. Iris group members will be present, and plants will be for sale.

Summer Racing at Phar Lap: Enjoy a day at the Timaru Harness Racing Club Summer Races at the Phar Lap Raceway. Featuring the Timaru Summer Cup. Free entry, food available and prizes for the best hat on course. Everyone is welcome: dress up in your best hat and bring the whole family. Racing starts 1.15pm.

Glitz and Glam Ball: Hosted by Hospice South Canterbury, Ladings Services Building, Timaru, 7.30pm till late. Tickets $75 per person.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Red Cross Book Sale: Lots of good quality books and great reading material for the coming summer season. 9am-5pm daily at the Red Cross Hall, 18 Bank St, Timaru. Eftpos available.

Sunday

2023 Hospital Radio Listener Get-together: Thistle Clubrooms, 42 Browne St, Timaru. Free entry; bring a plate for afternoon tea. Starts 2pm.

Ongoing

Caroline Bay Children’s Train: The Lions Club of Timaru Host train runs 1pm Saturdays and Sundays and during school holidays, weather permitting.

Timaru Artisan Farmers Market: 9am to 12.30pm at 2 George St (in front of Speight’s Ale House). A huge range of produce, arts, crafts and food.

Geraldine Farmers Market: 9am to 1pm at the St Mary’s Church car park, Geraldine.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to noon on Saturday at Seddon Square, Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday. On display until Sunday is the 78th Alpine Energy Art Awards and Annual Exhibition 2023.

South Canterbury Museum: Open 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday, with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture. Latest exhibition: Forest & Bird celebrates 100 years.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30pm to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St, Geraldine.

York St Gallery of Fine Art: Open Friday and Saturday, 11am to 3pm, and any time by appointment. Robert Ireland exhibition runs until November 30.

