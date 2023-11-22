Second cruise into Timaru cancelled because of high winds

The Noordam, which arrived at Timaru on Monday, was the first cruise ship into Timaru for the summer cruise season.

The Pacific Explorer, which was due to arrive at PrimePort Timaru on Wednesday, has cancelled its visit because of the forecast high winds.

Venture Timaru operations and destination manager Di Hay said the agency had notification of the cancellation on Tuesday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, weather events are something that can cause last-minute cancellations, and in the last 10 days Port Otago had a large ship cancelled due to high winds as well.

“The cruise ships are very top-heavy, and the captains do not take risks … Hence the decision.”

The 2023-24 cruise ship season is expected to be Timaru’s busiest ever, with 19 visits scheduled. The cancellation of the Pacific Explorer takes that down to 18, which is still well up on the record-breaking 14 visits last year.

The Seabourn Odyssey is the next cruise ship due to arrive in Timaru on November 28.