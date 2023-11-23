Second attempt to resurface section of SH1 through Timaru

Poor ground conditions ruled out the completion of asphalting works along SH1/Evans St between Timaru’s Waimataitai St and Pringle St in October.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is making a second attempt to resurface a section of State Highway 1 through Timaru, starting on Monday, and hopes to have it completed before Christmas.

The agency’s contractor had attempted to asphalt the section from Waimataitai St and the Hilltop Dairy on Evans St down to Pringle St on the Mike Darren Motors corner in mid-October.

However, it had to stop because of poor ground conditions.

“This time, we are using a different technique with a deeper layer of structural pavement strengthening,” Waka Kotahi’s senior network manager for South Canterbury, Scott McKenzie, said.

“This approach should reduce risks, and we have included further testing.

“Using this approach will take a little longer as we build up the layers of material beneath the surface before the asphalt layers at the end.

“We will be finishing the surface using a small stone asphalt for a quieter ride and less traffic noise for surrounding residents.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The transport agency hopes the Waimataitai St and Pringle St asphalting can be completed before Christmas.

McKenzie said the work would occur largely at night between 8pm and 6am to avoid disruptions to daytime traffic.

During that period, the highway would be reduced to a single lane in places and some detours could be in place.

“It will continue through to the Christmas roadworks close-down period, which starts on Wednesday, December 20,” he said.

“This work is weather dependent, so if it is wet, this section of seal [works] may go into the new year. All going to plan, this section of Evans St will be marked up and ready for the holiday traffic before Christmas.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Resurfacing work between MacDonald St and Grants Rd on SH1/Evans St is awaiting the completion of water main replacement works.

McKenzie said the road south of Pringle St to Newman and Hobbs streets was scheduled for resurfacing in the new year.

Further along SH1/Evans St, more resurfacing was required between Macdonald St and Grants Rd near the Showgrounds. This work was waiting for water main replacement works to be completed.

Meanwhile, SH1 northbound traffic on Craigie Ave between North St and Hassall St has been detoured in night-time hours from 7pm this week because of resurfacing work on the northbound lane.

Traffic was being detoured down King St, along the waterfront on Hayes St and up the Port Loop Bridge. The work will finish on Friday evening.

Next week, from Monday through to Friday, the southbound lane was being resurfaced. Traffic would be detoured via the same Port Loop route during the same hours.