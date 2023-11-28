Timaru brewery starts recycling wastewater into compost

Adrian Finlayson, DB Draught brewery manager at Washdyke, left, and Sergei Tushkov, brewery and wastewater technician, with a sample piece of wastewater sludge.

Timaru’s DB Draught Brewery, at Washdyke, is now treating all its wastewater and turning it into compost.

The company started operating its new wastewater plant in October, three years after work started on the project. Previously, the brewery used the Timaru District Council’s municipal wastewater disposal system.

“This new facility ensures our brewery leaves as light a footprint as possible on the local waterways by returning only treated water to the environment,” DB Breweries’ managing director Matt Wilson said.

“Our team has also made sure that the by-product from treating the wastewater is also recycled as compost, thus diverting it away from landfill and contributing towards the region’s circular economy given its high nutrient value.

supplied/Stuff Tanks of the new wastewater facility are pictured in the foreground, right.

“It’s all part of DB’s continued commitment and consideration towards our role as caretakers of the land, people and environment wherever we operate.”

Two large aerobic batch tanks called reactors have been built in which the biological treatment process occurs. A smaller tank collected the by-product from the treatment process, and another storage tank held treated water prior to discharge. Another facility reduced the volume of by-product before it was sent for composting.

Wilson said the company was taking action across all operations to contribute towards limiting global warming.

In the past three years, DB has introduced 12 electric forklifts to eliminate on-site logistics carbon emissions, switched from coal to a sustainable locally sourced biomass fuel for its process heat in 2022, and replaced its cooling plant this year with a more environmentally friendly refrigerant.

“The brewery is continuing to look at ways to improve and innovate its infrastructure, systems and processes to become even more sustainable in the medium to long term,” Wilson said.