Fire damaged and asbestos contaminated buildings demolished in Fairlie

Buildings severely damaged by a fire in Fairlie during the early hours of November 20, were demolished at the weekend.

In a statement, the Mackenzie District Council said the buildings on the corner of Riddle and Talbot streets, in which asbestos had been found, were demolished by contractors.

“The debris will now be removed in a controlled way and disposed of appropriately. The demolition was conducted under strict health and safety protocols, and the demolition posed no additional risk to the public.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Debris from the demolished buildings will be removed "in a controlled way," the Mackenzie District Council said.

Three buildings, one of them a fish and chip shop, caught ablaze with two occupants managing to escape the flames.

The fire, which Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said was not suspicious, was reported at 2.10am and contained around 3.30am.

“There were concerns that the children’s playground may have been partly contaminated,” the council said.

“We undertook some asbestos testing of surface and air samples and the results showed there are no concerns for the playground. As a precautionary measure, we will be cleaning the playground before we reopen it to the public.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The nearby playground (in foreground) to the fire site has been cleared of being an asbestos risk and will be cleaned before reopening.

When the playground will reopen has yet to be confirmed.

A cordon remains in place in the area impacting Aorangi Veterinary Services, which has been closed since late on Thursday.

Clients have been directed to Geraldine and Ashburton clinics.

Meanwhile, FENZ was investigating the cause of the fire but had no information available on Monday, nor on the condition of a person seriously hurt when a FENZ support vehicle rolled on the way to the fire scene last Monday morning.