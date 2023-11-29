A second large solar farm proposed for the Mackenzie Country

The land parcel for a proposed solar farm, bordered by the Tekapo and Pūkaki rivers to the east, the Twizel River to the west, and the Ōhau River and Lake Benmore to the south. The site is about 10km from the entry point on SH8.

A second large solar farm is being proposed for the Mackenzie Country on land the company behind the venture considers has little ecological value.

Far North Solar Farm has submitted a resource consent application to the Mackenzie District Council and Environment Canterbury to build a 420-megawatt, 670-hectare solar farm on leasehold cropping and dairy farmland near the northern shore of Lake Benmore.

The land, known as The Point, is farmed by Douglas McIntyre with a total leased area of 968ha. The site is identified as part of an Outstanding Natural Landscape in the Mackenzie District Plan, and is close to the Ohau C hydropower station and national electricity grid transmission lines.

supplied The solar panels would be no more than 2.2m above ground, says Far North Solar Farm.

Far North Solar Farm has an agreement to lease the land for 30 years with right of renewal for a further 30 years. If approved, the solar farm would produce enough renewable electricity to power about 100,000 homes. A large ecological restoration project would also be undertaken.

Earlier this month, the decision by independent commissioners to decline resource consent applications for an 88-megawatt solar farm on 113ha of Crown pastoral leased land at Balmoral Station near Lake Takapō/Tekapo was released.

Far North Solar Farm director John Telfer believed such ecological concerns raised regarding Balmoral Station would not apply at The Point based on an assessment made by ecological consultants Wildlands and feedback from “other ecological stakeholders.”

“One of the main differences, we think, with this proposed site is that farming activities have already destroyed any ecological value; there’s nothing left to protect.”

He said at least 89ha of the site would be ecologically restored to its previous native state.

“The environmental restoration plans will see upwards of 500,000 native plants indigenous to the area reintroduced, providing a significant increase in the overall ecological value of the site as it currently exists.

“We’re also looking at how we can use the solar farm to act as a sanctuary for some of the lesser-known but equally threatened insect species we have in the Mackenzie.”

Telfer said the panels would cover about 30% of the site with the perimeter fenced off from pests, making it “perfect” for invertebrates.

He considered the proposed solar farm would not conflict with the Outstanding Natural Landscape as designated for the area in the Mackenzie District Plan.

“Because the solar panels will sit no more than 2.2m above ground at their highest point once operational, their visual impact will be limited by the flat nature of the entire area.

“A landscape and visual assessment report shows the solar farm will not be seen from the most frequented public places in the area, including SH8 and Twizel township.”

supplied/Stuff An aerial review of the proposed solar farm land area of 670ha of which Far North Solar Farm says will have at least 89ha ecologically restored if the project is approved.

The resource consent application would be publicly notified.

Far North Solar Farm had 11 solar farm sites at various stages of development around the country.

In their decision regarding the proposed solar farm at Balmoral Station, the commissioners said “more than minor adverse effects on significant biodiversity values” would occur at the site if the proposal went ahead, outweighing the need for action on climate change.

Evidence from the Director General of Conservation on the Balmoral Station application stated the proposal did not provide enough information on the probable impact on invertebrates and avifauna, nor did it safeguard water and ecosystems under the Resource Management Act.

Insufficient information was also provided on how the solar panels would change the surrounding environment.