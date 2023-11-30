What's on in South Canterbury: December 1-3, 2023

Bevan Johnson having a closer look at the Nelson girls roses at his home in Timaru ahead of the National Rose Show in Timaru this weekend.

Friday

Take your own photo with Santa: Santa will be instore at Ballantynes, Timaru, from 10am-4pm on Friday.

Picnic in the Park Concert: The Youth Orchestra of South Canterbury, featuring students from Timaru School of Music, will present its end of year concert at the Timaru Botanic Gardens, near the Band Rotunda, from 7pm. Entry by donation.

Geraldine Christmas Parade: Geraldine Domain, Cox St. From 6.30pm.

Te Aitarakihi Night Market: A night full of fun, food, stalls and entertainment. Te Aitarakihi Marae, 50 Bridge Rd, Timaru, 4.30pm-8pm.

Friday, Saturday

JKA Timaru Karate Seminar: JKA TImaru will host a Karate Gasshuku with JKANZ chief instructor Sensei Karl Naoroji. All JKA and friendly Shotokan clubs welcome. 20 The Terrace, Timaru.

Saturday:

Waimate Christmas Parade: Queen St, Waimate, from 11am-2pm.

Iris Garden Open Days: The South Canterbury Iris Group is holding open days at the Makikihi Iris Garden, behind the Makikihi Country Crafts shop. The gardens will be open 1-4pm on Saturdays from November 25 till December 9. Come along and see the irises flowering. Iris group members will be present, and plants will be for sale.

Timaru Rock & Roll Club Christmas Dance: Timaru Town & Country Club, 90 Douglas St, Highfield, Timaru, from 7pm.

Saturday, Sunday

2023 Alpine Energy National Rose Show: Caroline Bay

Sunday

Rose Festival Christmas Market Day: Free all day family entertainment and Christmas shopping. 10am-4pm, Caroline Bay.

PrimePort Timaru Santa Parade: Stafford St, Timaru, from 1pm.

The Temuka Tussle: The one-day PDGA C-Tier (disc golf) returns. Two rounds at Temuka’s Torepe Fields from 9.30am-4pm.

Ongoing

Caroline Bay Children’s Train: The Lions Club of Timaru Host train runs 1pm Saturdays and Sundays and during school holidays, weather permitting.

Timaru Artisan Farmers Market: 9am to 12.30pm at 2 George St (in front of Speight’s Ale House). A huge range of produce, arts, crafts and food.

Geraldine Farmers Market: 9am to 1pm at the St Mary’s Church car park, Geraldine.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to noon on Saturday in Seddon Square, Waimate.

Temuka Community Market: 10am to 1pm in the Temuka town square.

South Canterbury Museum: Open 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday, with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture. Latest exhibition: Forest & Bird celebrates 100 years.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30pm to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St, Geraldine.

To feature in The Timaru Herald’s Weekend Pass, email your event details to: editor@timaruherald.co.nz.