Impact from playground on stormwater discharge 'negligible'

A small health notice advises swimmers and recreation users at the western end of Caroline Bay of risks due to polluted stormwater in the area.

Stormwater discharge from the urban area will continue to be the main cause of beach pollution at the western end of Caroline Bay, the Timaru District Council says.

Recently, water pipes under Timaru’s new $2.98 million CPlay playground at Caroline Bay were connected to the stormwater system, but would have minimal effect.

“The playground will have little to no effect,” the council’s communications manager Stephen Doran said.

“Whales Creek/Pohatu Koko was already piped under the playground. The additional pipework connects the playground to the existing stormwater system that is designed to alleviate surface flooding.

“There is a small increase in hard surfacing in the playground, but this will have a negligible impact on water volumes in the catchment.

“The playground itself will have better stormwater management due to this upgrade.”

In recent months, the stormwater outlet has gouged a wider course through the beach entering the sea than had been seen previously.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The area near the stormwater outlet at the western end of Caroline Bay was taped off for safety reasons due to the risk of quicksand after heavy rainfall in September.

“The amount of stormwater discharged is weather dependent. If there is more rain, more stormwater will be discharged through our various stormwater systems,” Doran said.

The western end of Caroline Bay beach has been identified by Environment Canterbury (ECan) as having “poor” water quality, due to the stormwater discharge with high levels of faecal contamination.

In September, ECan’s annual Contact Recreation Report for the Canterbury region downgraded the western end of Caroline Bay near the Benvenue Cliffs from fair to poor as a suitable place to swim.

The remainder of the beach remained “swimmable,” said ECan, and discharges from Alliance Meatworks at Smithfield were not affecting the bay’s water quality.

There were limits to what could be done with stormwater to mitigate the poor water quality rating from ECan, Doran said.

“By design, it (the stormwater system) is meant to clear water from hard surfaces such as roads quickly.

“This allows for minimal treatment, but we’re continuing to underline the importance of stormwater drains being only for rainwater, and people making sure they do things like pick up dog waste and not clean cars and send the water down the drain.

“These things can contribute to poor stormwater quality.”

Asked why there were no clear signs warning swimmers and visitors to the polluted beach area, Doran said there “statutory warning signs” in place.

“We’re working on an upgrade of all the signage in the area at the moment. The new signs will be just general information that will cover off everything about the bay.”

The new CPlay playground will have an opening celebration on Sunday, December 10, from midday to 2pm.