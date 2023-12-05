Timaru District Council restructure completed, as CEO departs

A restructure at Timaru’s council, which was described as “tone-deaf” by the Public Service Association (PSA), has been completed, with the departing chief executive telling staff he regretted the time it took to communicate the changes.

The council is yet to provide a response to a number of questions regarding the restructure, including how many roles are impacted. The Timaru Herald has regularly requested updates from the council since the proposal was announced in September. The latest request for information has gone unanswered since November 29.

However, The Timaru Herald understands Timaru District Council chief executive Bede Carran announced the outcome of proposed changes to staff via email on Friday, November 24.

In the email to all staff, which was shared with The Herald, Carran gave an update on the proposal, saying the council had been “undertaking a realignment of a number of our departments following the departure of the group manager of recreation and culture, as well as ensuring we have best value from our waste minimisation contract”.

“Reorganisations of this type are complicated, and I regret that it took a while to communicate the results of this process with you, but I was mindful that the priority had to be on the privacy of those staff who were directly involved.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Timaru District Council is yet to respond to questions about the restructuring.

Former group manager recreation and culture, Nigel Ingram, who joined the council in November 2022, left the role on November 22, 2023. Ingram’s short tenure was marred by the CBay staffing saga which saw a number of his team members resign citing bullying and micromanagement.

Carran explained the changes, which include the creation of a group which focusses on community facilities, engagement, customer services and communications and the “reorganisation” of the waste minimisation department.

Carran said the changes resulted in a “refocusing” of the waste team “on contract management and delivery, and shifting more operational matters to the contractor”. One member of the waste team had left the organisation on November 24, he said.

Carran announced the proposal to affected staff on September 18, before confirming it to all staff the following day. At the time, PSA organiser Adrian Mealing questioned his intentions given the proximity to him leaving the role, and took a shot at Carran’s use of consultants during his tenure.

Mealing was also critical of Carran’s handling of the proposal, stating he had “failed again to be a constructive partner”, and said the PSA had not been given advance notice and was only informed the day after employees, meaning it could not attend.

Supplied The email from Timaru District Council chief executive Bede Carran announcing the proposal to council staff.

Carran’s email to staff in September explained the purpose of the proposal was to “outline cost-saving initiatives that would streamline and align services across the council” and they were “undertaking consultation and seeking feedback”.

He said it recommended the disestablishment of some roles and the creation of more “focussed and streamlined” roles.

At the time, Carran would not be drawn on which departments were affected, or how many roles were likely to be impacted, but singled out customer service, financial responsibility and the importance of engaging the district’s diverse communities.

Carran started in the role in December 2016, and the restructure was the fifth during his tenure.

In July 2021, it was revealed council staff were “stressed” by the third restructure undertaken during Carran’s tenure. At the time, PSA organiser Ian Gordon said “we have seen a trend of regular restructuring at Timaru District Council which takes a toll on members through stress and uncertainty in the workplace”.

There had been an increase in union membership at the council, Gordon said at the time.

Another restructure followed in 2021, the fourth reshuffle in five years, which brought significant changes to the council’s senior management team.

In September, Mealing said union membership had continued to steadily increase at the council “especially after a challenging round of bargaining”, and the PSA was ready to assist any employees seeking guidance or representation.

Former South Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Nigel Trainor was announced as the new CE of the council in August, and started at the council on Monday. Trainor will have a two-day induction before starting in the role on Wednesday.

Carran’s last day in the office is today.