All clear given over absestos concerns at Fairlie fire site

The fire site as photographed on Monday this week. Remains of the buildings have been removed.

The Mackenzie District Council has given the all clear at the site of a fire which recently severely damaged shops on Fairlie’s main street, and raised concerns that asbestos may have been present.

“We made arrangements to safely demolish the remains of the badly damaged buildings and to remove the potentially contaminated material,” a council spokesperson said.

“This has now been completed by a specialist contractor. We took samples of the remaining soil for testing and the results are negative for asbestos.

“As a final measure, we are applying some shingle to the site to level off the surface.”

Early on Monday, November 20, fire cut through three buildings on the corner of Riddle and Talbot streets. Two occupants managed to escape. Strong winds raised fears of asbestos being spread from the site, resulting in a cordon being put in place late on Thursday.

The remains of the buildings were demolished last Saturday.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The children’s playground is being cleaned before being reopened.

This week the council also tested for asbestos at a nearby children’s playground, taking both surface and air samples.

“There are no concerns for the playground,” they said.

“However, we will be cleaning the playground before we reopen it to the public.

“This has been an unexpected and complex piece of work, and we are very grateful for everyone’s patience over the last week. We are particularly grateful to the contractors who stepped in at short notice to undertake the work, and for the understanding of the surrounding businesses.”

Meanwhile, a firefighter severely injured when a vehicle overturned on the way to the fire has been discharged from hospital.

“We’re very happy he is now safely back home having been released from hospital late last week,” Fire and Emergency NZ Mid-South Canterbury District manager Rob Hands said.

“He is in good spirits and is appreciative of the support he has had from his family, friends and colleagues.

“We’ll continue to support him as he recovers from the accident. He is keen to get back to the work he loves, but for now he will be on an extended period of leave.”