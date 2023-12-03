Dogs welcome walking through The Croft, but on leash thanks

People walking their dogs through Timaru’s The Croft Home private grounds are welcome, but the dogs need to be on a leash, Presbyterian Support South Canterbury says.

A walkway leads through the home grounds between St John’s Ave and Park Lane, the latter of which has been undergoing roadworks since October.

“We love seeing individuals, families, children walking through our property – 12 Park Lane,” Presbyterian Support South Canterbury chief executive Carolyn Cooper said.

“There are not many places that have their own park and forest, and we are happy to share the space. It helps our residents feel like part of the community.

“We ask that if people are walking through with a dog, the dog needs to be on lead.”

Cooper said several dogs lived at Park Lane, and a recent incident with a large dog that was not on a lead had been distressing to the dog and its owner.

“We don’t want to ban dogs from being on the property, we just ask that they are kept on a lead for the safety of everyone who may be on our property.”