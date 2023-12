There was plenty to see and hear at the Timaru Christmas parade on Sunday.

The PrimePort Timaru Santa Parade made its way down Stafford St on Sunday afternoon with a huge range of floats, community groups, businesses, and entertainers taking part. Chief photographer John Bisset was there to capture the colour and celebration.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Nakersha Austin and Cruz Austin travel in style during the Timaru Christmas Parade on Sunday.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The parade featured a variety of Timaru’s community organisations.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Juggler Nathan Bonner entertains the crowd during the parade.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Santa makes his way up Stafford St.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A range of vehicles are driving along Stafford St in the parade while a huge crowd watches on.