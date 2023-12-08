Councillors hint at latest decision over Theatre Royal project being given the green light

A computer sketch from March 21 shows how Timaru's Theatre Royal and Heritage Hub development on Stafford St may look once completed.

The latest cost estimates and drawings for Timaru’s Theatre Royal upgrade appear to have been given the green light – but it seems there are new concerns about the cost of the project.

The council is yet to announce any decision made during the public excluded part of a council meeting on November 28, but comments made by councillors during a Long Term Plan workshop this week suggest it is going ahead.

In September, councillors were told to expect new drawings and updated cost estimates in November. At the time, project manager Nicole Timney said she expected to have the design drawings by the end of September.

Timney said once she had them, Southbase Construction Ltd, which was awarded the $3.61m contract to develop a design, would have five weeks to do a “full estimation cost”, and the council would do a review for quantity surveying at the same time.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Nicole Timney inside the Theatre Royal in 2022, after the seating and other fittings were removed.

The Theatre Royal and Heritage Hub design and construction contract was listed for discussion behind closed doors at a meeting on November 28 in the meeting agenda.

The Timaru Herald has asked the council for an update following that meeting, but was told an announcement would be made in the council’s next theatre newsletter.

However, the matter was raised during the workshop on Tuesday, with councillor Stu Piddington keen to update the community.

“I guess we need to let the community know we are moving ahead,” Piddington said.

The discussion prompted Cr Allan Booth to raise concerns about the project, saying he was “staggered” the council was still considering going ahead with a project which would “max us out” and make a huge difference to the level of council debt.

“I think if the community knew really what this thing was going to cost ... they’d actually be ... questioning what we’re doing.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Councillor Stu Piddington has suggested the council needed to let the community know they are “moving ahead” with the Theatre Royal project.

“That’s a huge number, and for a very small group of people ... we’re heading up to ... it says $49 million there, but I think it’s a lot more than that.”

Booth was referencing draft figures which were presented to councillors as they considered how to prioritise spending for the upcoming Long Term Plan.

According to those, the raw number for the overall capital expenditure programme for 2024-2027 showed a total spend on the theatre of $48.36m, broken down across four years: $9.58m in 2024, $37.57m in 2025, $1.16m in 2026 and $52k in 2027. The total capital expenditure for that period was listed as $374.5m.

“That’s [the theatre] going to make a huge difference to us and our debt and achieving ... some form of balanced budget.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Councillor Allan Booth has made his position on the Theatre project clear during the Long Term Plan workshop, saying it will make a “huge difference” to the council’s debt levels.

Booth suggested councillors “take that pressure off” themselves, because the number is “massive” and “it’s still not all in”.

“I think everyone needs to be well aware of that, and you know what I think.”

The project has already faced a number of massive budget blowouts.

The most recent cost estimates were released in September 2022, and put the project at close to $57m. That was well up on earlier estimates, which climbed from $24m in November 2019, to $29.3m in 2021 and $39.6m in June 2022.

Figures on the Crown Infrastructure Partners website for projects contracted by the Infrastructure Reference Group, as part of the Government’s Shovel Ready funding, put the total cost, as of September, at $57.1m.

It showed the Government had spent $4.82m of the $11.6m it had earmarked for the project, and the total spent on the project was $7.414m.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Councillor Stacey Scott says she is “still a little traumatised” about the Theatre project during discussion at a workshop on Tuesday. (File photo)

Piddington said he also wanted to know the true cost of the theatre upgrade to each ratepayer.

“We’ve got to be more robust in our storytelling, that we are telling people what the actual cost of these things are. Same with the stadium going forward – we need to tell people, over the life of the stadium, what it’s going to cost,” Piddington said.

Mayor Nigel Bowen replied: “...it's not that we didn’t tell the story, but we could tell it clearer in regard to the Theatre.”

There were no other questions from other councillors regarding the theatre, with Cr Stacey Scott declining to discuss the topic further saying: “I’m not going to go back there – I'm still a little traumatised.”