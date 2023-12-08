Proposed freedom camping bylaw could infringe Bill of Rights Act

Freedom campers will have to find stopover sites further away from townships such as Lake Takapō/Tekapo if a new bylaw is adopted.

Freedom campers and people looking to have a tent-stay in Mackenzie District during the coming weeks face tighter restrictions if a new bylaw is adopted.

Tuesday’s meeting of the Mackenzie District Council will consider the Responsible Freedom Camping Bylaw 2023 which, subject to approval, will come into effect on December 16.

Under the bylaw, freedom camping areas would be moved away from all three main townships in the district, (Fairlie, Lake Takapō/Tekapo and Twizel); tents, temporary structures and non-self-contained vehicles would be prohibited, as would all open fires and firepits in freedom camping areas.

“It is acknowledged that the proposed bylaw may have implications under the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990,” the council said in detailing background information on the bylaw.

“However, the council has determined that any potential infringement of these rights is justified in managing the safety and wellbeing of those within the district.”

Of 18 public submissions received on the proposed bylaw, 11 were opposed and six in support.

Alden Williams/Stuff Tents and fires would also be banned in Mackenzie District freedom camping areas, under the proposed bylaw.

One of those in support, Environment Canterbury (ECan), said the proposed bylaw would improve environmental outcomes by limiting the type and duration of camping in some areas and prohibiting camping in more vulnerable areas.

With a ban on lighting fires in freedom camping areas, ECan said this would help reduce the risk of fire.

Six of the 11 submitters opposed to the bylaw did not agree with tenting restrictions. The council said this restriction would only apply on local authority land; other non-council land in the district still allowed camping.

ECan and Aoraki Environmental Consulancy/Ngāi Tahu had sought camping restrictions because all the council’s freedom camping sites were “in close proximity to water bodies”.

“The council discussed in depth the proposed prohibition on tenting. This is considered a necessary and proportionate response to protecting local authority areas and for protecting the health and safety of people who may visit those areas.”

Appropriate areas for tenting would be found in the future, the council said, and if an individual identified a suitable site, provision was still available under the bylaw to enable tenting.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Mackenzie District has no plans for a designated freedom camping area in Lake Takapō/Tekapo.

The New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA) raised concerns over freedom camping prohibitions in Twizel, Lake Takapō/Tekapo and Fairlie.

“A more proportionate approach, other than outright prohibition, might include designating car parks for freedom camping and enabling access to those sites outside of normal business hours.”

The council said a public survey suggested most people wanted to prohibit freedom camping in the towns although a blanket prohibition “might not be proportionate to address the issues that have occurred”.

Blanket prohibitions in Twizel and Fairlie would be reconsidered to be replaced with designated prohibited areas, although a blanket ban would remain in Lake Takapō/Tekapo.

Mackenzie District Council communications adviser Sue Wilkins said the council did not have any specific data on the numbers of freedom campers in the district over recent years.

Prior to Covid-19 in 2019, freedom camping was described as being “out of control” in Lake Takapō/Tekapo. Between December 1, 2018, and January 23, 2019, the council issued 38 infringement notices to people breaking freedom camping rules totalling $8000 in fines, of which only $200 was paid.

With Covid-19 travel restrictions lifted, freedom camping numbers have steadily increased.

Gavin Loxton of Sawdon Station said a freedom camping site was located over the road from his property, but a tourism company had placed the incorrect address on its app for freedom campers.

“We get them coming up our driveway. It’s a farm not a freedom camping place. We’ve been trying to talk to the company, but it’s very difficult to get through.

“The council needs to provide an area closer to town for freedom campers.”

Wilkins said the council was not considering this possibility.

Under the proposed bylaw, restricted camping would be provided at Lake Opuha (Bennetts Road, Hayes Road, and Opuha George Road areas), and Edwards Stream.