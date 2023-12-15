Central South Island Fish and Game Council seeks councillors' resignations

Four Central South Island Fish and Game councillors have resigned since the beginning of the latest term in office.

Moves are being made by the conflict-ravaged Central South Island Fish and Game Council to have two councillors resign and one of the pair removed by the Minister of Conservation.

If this occurred, six councillors would have resigned since the current term of office began in 2021.

One of those who resigned, Bill Chisholm, accused the council of being dysfunctional, while councillor Dr Steve Bannister, a former council chairperson, has taken legal action against a fellow councillor alleging defamation.

Notices of motions were presented at a council meeting on November 30 to have Bannister and another councillor, John de Wit, resign from the council for not signing a memorandum which, in part, stated “each member must not criticise, denigrate or disparage a decision of the council".

However, de Wit said he did not sign because the “affirmation of commitment” had been “thrown together on the spot by Cr Andrew Simpson, on a piece of paper envelope".

Another notice at the meeting sought the assistance of the New Zealand Fish and Game Council to request the Minister of Conservation to remove de Wit from the council “on the grounds of his repeated misconduct and inability to perform the functions of the office".

Chris Skelton/Stuff Central South Island Fish and Game Council chief executive Steve McKnight says the council’s reputation has been damaged.

Chief executive Steve McKnight said the motions formed part of the unconfirmed minutes from the November 30 meeting.

“They will be confirmed and released from our next meeting. The notices of motion were carried by voting in the meeting.

“The resignations were requested. How the request is responded to is a matter for those involved. I have heard nothing so far.”

The same meeting considered a Professionalism in Council Governance report prepared by McKnight at the request of the chairperson, Linn Koevoet, which condemned a small minority of council members for aggressive and physically threatening behaviour, swearing, making snide and sarcastic remarks, overbearing and threatening behaviour and shouting in council meetings.

“The same members have been involved in the inappropriate release of confidential and embargoed documents questioning the CEO’s judgement in treating these documents as confidential, and disparaging Central South Island Fish and Game in news media. The same members have also refused to sign an affirmation of commitment to follow the governance policies.”

McKnight said such behaviour undermined a safe staff environment and contributed to at least one staff resignation.

The council’s reputation was also damaged, McKnight said, and such behaviour hindered the council’s ability to effectively engage with stakeholders and to attract and retain high calibre staff and members. McKnight outlined a number of recommendations to improve governance and public engagement.

“The report recommendations were carried by vote,” McKnight said.

"The goal of the report is to build a pathway forward.”

At last Thursday’s annual meeting, chair Koevoet said in his report the council was in a position of strength.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Recommendations have been prepared to improve governance and public engagement.

“I hope that working to improve the council’s governance will remain a priority for all members.”

During the meeting, de Wit apologised for making a critical comment about a staff member and then read a letter to the council, part of which asked why the council only negotiated $85,000 per annum resource recompense on projects with Meridian Energy as part of the 35 yearly Resource Management Act consent renewals.

“At the same time, the Department of Conservation received $2.4m and Otago Fish and Game Council received $1m per annum from Contact Energy for a salmon hatchery on the Clutha River.

“So there are questions obviously for licence holders to ask.

“Why was the Local Government (Official Information and) Meetings Act used to stop councillors from doing reasonable due diligence on it?

“Presently, there is a real possibility of a councillor taking action against the council CEO for a paper (the Professionalism in Council Governance report) presented at the November 30 meeting.

“Also, the Central South Island Fish and Game Council fails the NZ Bill of Rights Act. I will be writing to the relevant ministers and privacy commissioner for action to be taken.”

The letter was received without comment.