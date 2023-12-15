Timaru District Council confirms restructure, with fewer than 10 roles directly affected

Fewer than 10 roles were directly affected by the latest restructure, the Timaru District Council says.

The Timaru District Council has confirmed a restructure announced in September has been completed, with fewer than 10 positions directly affected.

Council communications and engagement manager, Stephen Doran, said the changes were “primarily aimed at providing improved service and better value for our community”.

The restructure was announced to staff via email by former chief executive Bede Carran, who left the role earlier this month. At the time, the Public Service Association was highly critical of the proposal labelling the timing “tone deaf”.

The Timaru Herald put a number of questions to the council regarding the restructure, including how many roles were impacted, when the decision was made and when the changes were to take effect. The council have now provided responses to most of those.

”We have completed the restructure process and are now able to speak in some more detail about the updated structure,” Doran said.

“Due to the departure of the recreation and culture group manager, we have merged two groups into one that is focused on the main community touchpoints across our culture and recreational facilities, community engagement, customer services and communications.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Former Timaru District Council chief executive Bede Carran announced the proposal to restructure in September.

“Bringing these all into the same group strengthens our focus on great customer experience for all our users, and our ability to deliver better community engagement outcomes across all our facilities.”

Doran said the other change saw the reorganisation of the waste minimisation department to “ensure that ratepayers are receiving best value from the service”.

“This has resulted (in a) team focused on contract management and delivery, with our contractor taking the lead on operational matters.”

He did not say exactly how many roles were impacted by the changes, but said “fewer than 10 positions” had been directly affected by the proposal.

”This led to positions being amalgamated or disestablished with one person taking up a redundancy, and all other staff either confirmed or redeployed within the council.”

The council has not confirmed exactly when the process was completed, but The Timaru Herald understands staff were told of the outcome via email on November 24.