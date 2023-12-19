Timaru airport upgrade and extension project not cleared for takeoff

Concept designs from Timaru’s NB Architects show how an expanded passenger terminal at Timaru's Richard Pearse Airport might look.

Plans to upgrade and expand Timaru’s Richard Pearse Airport have been grounded by the council, as concerns emerge over the need and costs.

Timaru District councillors resolved to delay lift-off on any work for one year, and possibly more, at a meeting on December 12.

A four-page report from Stanley Hansen, the council’s airport operations and safety operations manager, had sought confirmation of a proposal to extend the existing terminal.

The council has allocated $2.7 million in 2023-24 to the terminal expansion. Further funding has been proposed in the council’s draft Long Term Plan for a runway extension.

At the meeting, Andrew Dixon, the council’s group manager for infrastructure, said: “There are options, and there are risks with this one.”

He said some councillors were present at a recent meeting with Air New Zealand.

A new aircraft was on the horizon, with the airline’s existing Q300 to be replaced as it reached the end of its design life.

“If the Q300 is not available, Air New Zealand plans to use the ATR when they need to, but at the existing runway length it will not be able to be fully loaded.”

Dixon said the ATR would be used as a fill-in, and it would only carry up to 50 passengers as the runway was not long enough to carry more.

He said the terminal upgrade was about looking to the future and at the potential for larger aircraft to service Timaru.

The report says the service carries about 45,000 passengers a year, with an average flight loading of 76%, a percentage described as good.

Dixon said the Government was alsotalking about airport security at a level that was not currently required for inter-regional flights.

“We don't have space for an AvSec area.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru District councillor Sally Parker said she did not get the impression that Air NZ would cut services after feedback from other councillors who attended a meeting with the airline.

Councillor Sally Parker, who did not attend the meeting with Air New Zealand, said feedback she had received from other councillors was that they did not get the impression from the airline that scheduled flight services could be lost.

In reply, Dixon said: “If Air New Zealand did use a larger aircraft and fully loaded it, then we would be non-compliant with a number of people in the terminal.

“So that creates an issue for us, and if aviation security is required, and we then did not provide that service in that area, Air New Zealand would not be able to fly into Timaru.”

When asked about a lead-in time by Parker, Dixon said: “If there was a serious incident out there, it could be implemented quite quickly.

“There are a lot of unknowns in this, and this project is really about future-proofing and building resilience to the Timaru airport.”

Councillor Owen Jackson, who did attend the meeting with Air New Zealand, said there didn’t seem to be much of a sense of the airline increasing services any time soon.

“If we don’t go ahead, what sort of impact is it going to have on us, access-wise and economically?” he asked.

In reply, Dixon said the master plan shows the airport “meets our needs at the current point of time”.

However, it “will not allow future growth in regard to more passengers on a larger aircraft”, he said.

“There is the alternative of perhaps another service coming in at a different time of the day.

“Ideally, that would be what we want, because an increased number of flights is a lot better than simply having a larger aircraft.”

Mayor Nigel Bowen said he believed there was a will to increase the service, especially during the weekends.

Councillor Stu Piddington said he believed Air New Zealand had no intention of changing the fleet for six or seven years, apart from one increased flight at the weekend.

“I just don't think there’s a rush to do this in any way, shape or form ... Air New Zealand basically said, ‘No pressure from us – it is up to you guys.’

“So I can't see, with the other priorities we have, that this should be in the mix quite yet. It should be looked at five or six years out.”

Bowen believed the council ought to defer the project at least a year to the Long-term Plan and moved to approve in principle.

Bowen’s motion for deferral, seconded by deputy mayor Scott Shannon, was approved.