New freedom camping bylaw being enforced in Mackenzie

No freedom camping is allowed in Takapō/Lake Tekapo township.

A new bylaw to regulate freedom camping in Mackenzie District came into force on Saturday, after being adopted at a council meeting last week.

Under the bylaw, freedom camping is prohibited in Takapō/Lake Tekapo township’s residential, recreation and open space, town centre, and neighbourhood centre zones, which include lake frontage areas.

Freedom camping is also prohibited within Twizel and Fairlie’s town centres and certain open space areas.

Freedom camping in a tent or other temporary structure in any local authority area in the district is prohibited, as is the use of open fires and firepits while freedom camping.

However, a person may camp in any prohibited freedom camping area if they have obtained prior written consent of the council.

Breaches of the bylaw would bring a $400 fine.

A council spokesperson said signage was being installed advising of the bylaw requirements.