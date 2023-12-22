Two shot in Timaru: Police seize vehicle, examine motel site

Police were carrying out a scene examination on Evans St/State Highway 1 on Friday morning.

Police are investigating after two people were seriously injured after being shot in central Timaru in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police said a man was dropped at a petrol station just before 2am with a gunshot wound, and a woman was admitted to Timaru Hospital with similar gunshot injuries about the same time.

Both people were believed to have been injured in the same incident, a police spokesperson said.

“A vehicle has been seized and will be examined.

“A scene examination is under way at a motel on Evans St, where the incident is understood to have taken place.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident on Evans St, Waimataitai, at 1.48am.

“We responded with two ambulances, and treated and transported two patients in a serious condition to Timaru Hospital.”

Baywatch Motor Lodge owner Ray Perry, whose motel is located on Evans St, said he was aware of an altercation on a property near his, and that police were investigating.

Perry said he had not heard any gunshots.

Another resident, who lives nearby, said they hadn’t heard any gunshots, but heard a lot of shouting in the early hours of Friday morning and a siren.

“I heard loud shouting in the early hours, but assumed it would be related to Christmas parties.

“I didn’t hear any gunshots, but I did hear a siren later on.”

John Bisset/Stuff A resident said they saw police working in the car park of the Comfort Hotel Benvenue on Friday morning. (File photo)

The resident said they had also seen a police officer working in the car park of the Comfort Hotel Benvenue, on Evans St, just after 10am.

When contacted, a spokesperson at the hotel said they had been informed about an altercation in the car park outside the hotel, and they had co-operated with police.

The hotel spokesperson said they had not heard anything overnight either.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 231222/9424.