Spreading the joy: Christmas lights in South Canterbury impress judges

About six months of preparation have paid off for Chris Buchanan and Michelle Hale.

This week, the Timaru couple were named the winners of the region’s annual Christmas Lights Competition for their walk-through festive garage featuring Santa’s sleigh, a workshop and an array of lights and other interactive elements.

The Pages Rd property topped an impressive list of houses decorated for Christmas throughout the region, with Kauri St, a regular entrant, second, and two houses on Maple Cr, which has become a street well-known for its festive spirit, third equal.

The competition received 32 entries this year, slightly down on previous years.

Display entrants were from Timaru, Temuka and Pleasant Point, with a panel of judges carefully selected from Timaru North Rotary, Timaru Rotary, Timaru Host Lions, Timaru Suburban Lions, and other community enthusiasts.

The winners were announced earlier this week.

It was the second year Buchanan and Hale had decorated their home for Christmas, with the couple deciding to “go bigger and better this year’’, Buchanan said.

He enjoyed welcoming people to their property, and it was nice to see the “smiles and laughter’’ from visitors.

“Everyone has been so happy,’’ he said.

“We just love Christmas.’’

