The rain did not deter those keen to welcome the new year in at Caroline Bay, in Timaru, on Sunday night. The Timaru Herald photographer Aiman Amerul Muner captured some of the action.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waiting for the New Year fireworks display at Caroline Bay on Sunday night are, from left, Alessia Peneamene, 17, Nova Robinson, 16, Aroha Wooldridge, 17, and Maia Peneamene, 17.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Celebrating New Year’s Eve on the Octopus at the Caroline Bay Carnival are, from left, Finn Dominey, Logan Hunter and Liam Livesey.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Holly Chapman, 14, left, Kiwiana Frisby, 13, Macie-Jade Watts, 14, and Aria Wright, 14, dance to the Capitol City Band who performed at the Caroline Bay Soundshell on Sunday evening.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sheri Watson, left, and Tania Curtis seek shelter under an umbrella as heavy rain falls at the Caroline Bay Carnival on Sunday evening.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Phil Sanders all dressed up for New Year’s Eve at the Caroline Bay Soundshell.