Central South Island and hydro canals are NZ anglers' 'El Dorado'

An angler fishing on the Ohau C canal, the most popular canal for fishing in the Central South Island region.

The chance to bag a large trophy fish in the upper Waitaki hydro canals has helped make the Central South Island the most popular fishing region in New Zealand by far, a just released survey has found.

“The abundance of large trophy sized brown and rainbow trout and salmon of commercial farm origin in the Upper Waitaki canals is high and well known by New Zealand anglers,” Fish and Game's seven-year anglers’ survey says.

“If we combine the angling rates of Tekapo and Pukaki-Canal reaches, the Upper Waitaki canal system, operated by Genesis Energy and Meridian Energy, attracted an angling rate of 117,814 angler days (in 2021-22) which is 3.6 times the usage observed on the second most fished individual water body, Lake Rotoiti in the Bay of Plenty (33,176 angling days).”

The report says a significant increase in canal-based angling began in 2007-08 when a trophy trout and chinook fishery was established in the Upper Waitaki canals, which created an abundance of large trophy-sized salmon, and brown and rainbow trout.

“The estimated fishing rates on the Upper Waitaki canals during 2014-15 and 2021-22 are among the highest ever recorded for individual water bodies.”

Ohau C accounted for 28% of all the canals’ fishing with almost 32,700 angler days.

The report says the Central South Island is the country’s most popular fishing region “by far,” accounting for 27.4% of the nationwide annual usage for 2021-22, followed by Otago (17.7% of usage), and Southland (12.6%).

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Mt Cook Alpine Salmon Farm on the Ōhau B canal that exits Lake Ruataniwha near Twizel in December 2023.

“It keeps us busy,” Central South Island Fish & Game officer Rhys Adams says, commenting on the popularity of the region for anglers.

“It feels good to be able to focus on places where anglers like to fish.”

The numbers of anglers out over the holiday period have been on par with previous years, he says.

“There have been lots of anglers at the canals coming and going all day long and some come in the evenings.”

Supplied Central South Island Fish & Game officer Rhys Adams, with son Nico Adams, and their recent catch in the Opihi River.

Whenever the weather is suitable, he says anglers are out in force.

The three most-fished rivers nationwide are the Clutha/Mata-au (Otago), with about 31,000 angler days, followed by the Waimakariri (30,500) and the Rakaia (19,200), both in Canterbury.

The top three lakes to fish are Rotoiti (Bay of Plenty), Benmore and Wakatipu in Otago. Rotoiti and Benmore each had more than 30,000 angler days, and Wakatipu had more than 26,000.

Canal fishing accounted for 43.3% of all angling in the Central South Island in 2020-21.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of the High Country Salmon farm set on the Wairepo Arm of the Ōhau B hydro canal that flows out of Lake Ruataniwha near Twizel. Photo taken August 8, 2022.

The breakdown for the region in order is: Ohau C canal (32,655 angler days), Lake Benmore (31,262), Ohau B canal (29,257), Pukaki/Ohau A canal (26,211), Tekapo canal (22,526), Lake Aviemore (17,857), Waitaki River (trout – 11,856), Opihi River (8376), followed by Lake Ohau, Twizel River, Upper Waitaki canal, Lake Tekapo, Rangitata River (trout), Lake Alexandrina, Rangitata River (salmon), Waitaki River (salmon), Lake Ruataniwha (Wairepo), Lake Opuha, Lake Waitaki and Ahururi River.

The survey, the first for seven years, was conducted by NIWA and records angling activity for all lake, river and hydro canal fisheries managed by Fish & Game throughout the country. Data was collected on the number of angling days (one angler fishing on one day, irrespective of the number of hours spent fishing). A total of 15,000 people were surveyed from December 2021 to October 2022.