Anglers hooked on Timaru port's new fishing pontoon

Hoa Lam holds up two fish she has caught while her husband, Get Lam, prepares for another attempt at the new fishing pontoon at PrimePort Timaru.

Dangling a fishing line over a wharf is a thing of the past in Timaru, but a new recreational fishing pontoon at PrimePort Timaru is proving popular since opening in December.

Timaru couple Hoa Lam and her husband, Get Lam, have been among those trying their fishing luck on the pontoon, which has been installed off the former Fisherman’s Wharf breakwater near the Sanford operations.

“I go every day, sometimes after lunch and sometimes after dinner,” Hoa Lam said. “I love fishing.”

The fish are biting as well. On a good day, she has caught up to 20.

Get Lam said that before the roughly 8-metre-long pontoon was installed, they often fished from rocks near the Timaru Yacht and Power Boat Club. This was not ideal, he said, but there had been nowhere else to go.

PrimePort chief executive Phil Melhopt said the pontoon was built by the port company to provide a location to take children fishing, which in recent years had been severely restricted because of security and safety regulations.

Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen officially opened the pontoon just before Christmas.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Marcus Swann, centre, shows what he has caught with the help of his grandchildren, from left, Chloe Gaffney, 2, Mason Gaffney 7, Mikhaila Gaffney, and Archer Gaffney, 8.

Meanwhile, this weekend’s weather should provide good conditions for fishing following on from Thursday when temperatures in Timaru soared to 33.8C at 5.30pm, the highest temperature recorded in the country that day.

Cloud and easterly breezes brought a drop in temperatures on Friday to 20.7C at 2pm, while temperatures remained high inland with 31.8C being recorded near Twizel at the same time.

“The temperatures should head up again to 30C on Saturday for Timaru,” a MetService spokesperson said. A high of 26C was forecast for Sunday, but southerlies would arrive “later in the day and evening”.

Inland South Canterbury should experience similar temperatures on both days, the spokesperson said.

Occasional rain, southerlies and a high of 17C were forecast for Monday.