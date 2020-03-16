Old tools being collected in Timaru for Solomon Islanders

Johnny Mattingley, the director manager of Timaru's The Toolshed, is collecting old blunt or broken tools for a project in the Solomon Islands.

Old tools are being collected by a Timaru tool retailer for distribution in the Solomon Islands.

The tools can be broken, blunt or not working, it does not matter, director manager of The Toolshed, Johnny Mattingley, said.

The preloved hand and power tools will be used to teach Solomon Islanders how to fix, sharpen and repair them. Once restored and working they will be shared through the Pacific Koha Charitable Trust Centres as workable equipment.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF These donated preloved tools will be used to teach Solomon Islanders how to fix them.

The trust, launched in 2008, and mainly focuses on providing medical equipment but its other projects have included helping to establish hydro stations and providing mountain bikes to nurses in the Solomons so they can travel to patients to deliver health care.

So far the Timaru outlet has received about 20 tools with about five in good working order. He said most tools could be fixed and if donors were unsure they could drop them off and staff members would make the call on whether to send them or not.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Johnny Mattingley, the director manager of Timaru's The Toolshed with some of the donated tools destined for the Solomon Islands.

"It's a good time to clean out the old workshop. Drop off any tools, we'll work it out."

Anything from socket sets, to ratchets, chisels, hammers and power tools were welcome, Mattingley said.

The Toolshed directors and brothers Graeme and Wayne Giles were not new to finding ways to help others.

Mattingley said one project involved a builders' competition in which contestants built picnic tables within a time limit. The 13 tables were then donated to kindergartens.

Collecting for this latest initiative will continue for the next three months or until there were enough for a shipment from all 25 stores around the country. A number of other companies were also donating their time and services for the project, Mattingley said.