Geraldine's Allan Oldfield is New Zealand's Rural Sportsman of the Year

Allan Oldfield collects his NZ Rural Sportsman of the Year award from Norwood chief executive Tim Myers.

Geraldine's superstar shearer Allan Oldfield is the first blade shearer in New Zealand to walk away with the Rural Sportsman of the Year award.

The holder of World Bladeshearing individual and team titles saw off strong competition from two of the country's best rural sportsmen - fencer Tony Bouskill, of Hawkes Bay, and Kawerau tree climber Scott Forrest to claim the title at the recent awards held in Palmerston North.

South Canterbury's other two nominees on the night - dog trialist Sally Mallinson and rodeo organiser Gemma Oliver - both lost to veteran journalist and Shearing Sports New Zealand media officer, Doug Laing, in the Contribution to Rural Sport category.

Oldfield, who will defend his world crown in Scotland in 2022, earlier said the award was huge for his sport as often blade shearing did not receive the recognition it deserved.

"It is pretty big for me as blade shearing quite often gets overlooked," he said.

"It's great for shearing sports in New Zealand. I managed to put blade shearing on the map."

Oldfield said he was overjoyed at gaining recognition on the "local" front after tournament wins on the world stage.

"On a personal level it is great that the work I put into shearing has paid off.

"I think that winning the wold championship played a big part in that and it's great to be recognised at home too."

He was "just happy" to be nominated for the award, but was over the moon with the win.

"It was pretty strong competition so it's pretty exciting.

"I was having a look at other people nominated in my, and other categories, and the names on the list were pretty impressive," Oldfield said.

"I see there are few other that have won world championships and that's also exciting."

Oldfield, who became the best in his profession in Le Dorat, France, in October, is also the third shearer, after machine shearers Roland Smith in 2016 and John Kirkpatrick in 2018, to win the prestigious prize.

In 2018, he was only the second person ever to win blade shearing at the big four royal shows in the United Kingdom - the Royal Highland, Royal Bath and West, the Royal Ulster and Royal Welsh.

"I travelled to Scotland and Wales. I did well over there as well, which helped my case in making it to the finals."

Oldfield paid tribute to the support from his family which he said played a role in him reaching the top of his profession.

"My family have been great supporters of me, my father who is my coach, my partner who loves travelling as I do and that has really helped me with my training and performance in competitions all around the world."