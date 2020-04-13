Coronavirus: Young German family say thanks and goodbye to Timaru

There was barely enough room for the Erdorf family in their rented van in Timaru's Top 10 Holiday Park on March 30.

A young German family who have been riding out New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown in Timaru have signalled their appreciation of the community as they fly home.

Markus, Katharina and their son Elias Erdorf, 5, flew out of Christchurch on a repatriation flight home on Monday after more than two weeks in lockdown at Timaru's Top 10 Holiday Park.

The family will return to their hometown of Munich where they are unsure what awaits.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Markus Erdorf said his wife Katharina was in tears after being told they could move into a unit with their son Elias, 5, on April 1.

"We don't know what's happening there, we know it's worse than here with 4000 cases of Covid-19, about half recovered, and about 65 people have died," Markus told Stuff.

The family will spend two weeks in isolation when they land in Germany.

Their Timaru drama began when they got stuck in their rented van on April 1.

Despite the tight space, they were pleased they had a safe place to hunker down after being turned away from another camp site.

But after a story highlighting their situation was published on Stuff, readers contacted the camp to offer to cover the cost of the family moving into a more comfortable unit with better heating.

They were overwhelmed by the generosity of the community after two anonymous couples offered to pay for them to move into a unit.

On Monday, Markus said he wanted to thank a number of people in Timaru.

"I want to thank all the people at the Top 10 Holiday Park in Timaru, they made it very nice for us to make the stay as nice as possible.

"I also want to thank the people who paid for us to stay in a cabin instead of our campervan.

"We would like to come back to New Zealand but probably not in the next 10 years as our son has to go to school."

Marcus also thanked the Red Cross for Easter eggs and St Mary's Church in Timaru for Easter blessings.

Timaru Top 10 Holiday Park co-owner Gordon Collister​ said a lot of new friendships had been made at the park during lockdown as about 40 people from around the world had been cooped up there.

"I'd have to say that everything has gone very well, it is with mixed emotions that we see them go."

Two German families left on Sunday and two on Monday. A Dutch family also left on Monday. A Swiss family and English family left last week while another English family and an American family are set to fly out later this week.

"They have been fabulous, they are all lovely people, everybody got on well."