Holiday healthcare more than sunscreen and insect repellant

The South Canterbury District Health Board is urging holidaymakers to be prepared. (File photo)

Hand sanitiser and face masks should be packed for the summer holidays alongside sunscreen and insect repellant according to the South Canterbury District Health Board.

An SCDHB spokesperson said messages sent to organisations in preparation for the annual holiday break included the importance of carrying masks and sanitiser as well as scanning QR codes for contact tracing in case of any unexpected community transmission of Covid-19.

“We are saying take a look at healthpoint.co.nz to find a doctor nearby or testing centre; phone healthline for advice; and help keep the hospital emergency department free for emergencies.”

The spokesperson said it was useful to ensure people always had their GP’s practice phone number on their mobile with them and that should be their first call unless it was an emergency.

Timaru After Hours Medical Service is at 2A Preston St and open on Saturday, Sunday and Statutory holidays from 9am to 11.45 then 4pm to 5.45pm. The contact number is 03 684 8209.

123rf Be prepared in case of any health care needs over the holidays.

The SCDHB is also suggesting people follow these instructions for assistance: