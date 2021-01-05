Kinga Krupa's piano practise doesn't stop on holiday

Queenstown-based professional pianist and piano teacher Kinga Krupa practises on a grand piano at Aigantighe Art Gallery during her holiday in Timaru.

Professional pianist Kinga​ Krupa​ never gets a break from her beloved music even in the holidays.

As a result the Queenstown-based musician was happy to give an impromptu practise performance at Aigantighe Art Gallery in Timaru on Tuesday morning during a trip around the South Island (Te Waipounamu).

To maintain her dexterity and skill level Krupa usually practices six to eight hours a day, reducing that to two or three hours a day when on a break.

“I don’t get bored. It’s fascinating I always discover something new.’’

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Concert pianist and piano teacher Kinga Krupa of Poland practises on the grand piano at Aigantighe Art Gallery during her holiday in Timaru.

The classically trained performer and piano teacher, born in Poland, comes from a musical family and has been playing since she was six.

She and her partner came to New Zealand in 2017 for the outdoor lifestyle and now have residency and she is grateful she is able to still perform live.

“Art is really important in tough times. In lock down my (piano) students learnt online and it kept them going. It is a way for the community to connect.”

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Polish born pianist Kinga Krupa practises two to three hours a day during the holidays.

Back in Poland, where there have been more than 29,000 deaths due to Covid-19, Krupa said her family was ok at this stage. Lock down is “on and off” in Poland so her family managed to get together for Christmas.

Her holiday schedule is based around where she can practice. While in Christchurch she practised on a friend’s piano and had a day off when visiting Akaroa. She was pleased the Timaru gallery allowed her the use of the Yamaha grand piano when she popped in to say hello on her way back home.

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Professional pianist and piano teacher Kinga Krupa still learns something new when she practises.

Krupa has previously performed at the gallery in November 2019 and said every time she was in Timaru she visited as she had been made so welcome.

Gallery visitors Patricia Kant and her mother Tina Singh, of Christchurch, were serenaded by Krupa as they enjoyed the post modern expressionist artwork by Judy Millar, and pottery by Timaru’s Pat Currie.

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Patricia Kant and her mother Tina Singh of Christchurch enjoy the art work titled Eleven by Judy Millar at the Aigantighe Art Gallery in Timaru.

Krupa’s rendition of Gardens in the Rain by Claude Debussy was apt as the raindrops gathered on the plants outside the gallery on Tuesday morning.

Gallery manager Cara Fitzgerald said it was a privilege to have Krupa play for staff and visitors during her practise session.