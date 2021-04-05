Adventurous retirees take on the world in classic car

Fred and Elisabeth Smits have driven 182,000 kilometres around the world but came to Timaru in their 1929 Willys Overland Whippet 6.

Retirees Fred and Elisabeth​ Smits​ have been driving around the world in their 1957 Mercedes-Benz since 2014 and if it wasn’t for Covid-19, they would still be chewing up the miles overseas.

So far the retired geotechnical civil engineer and retired special needs worker have completed 182,000 kilometres trundling around the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe and England. They have seen a variety of landscapes such as the remoteness of the Galapagos Islands to the bustling and colourful markets of South America, and the seemingly never-ending salt flats in Utah and a lot in between.

The couple, who live in Upper Hutt, were in Timaru for the South Canterbury Car Club’s National Vintage Car Rally over Easter Weekend and gave a presentation on their five-year trip to participants. They were travelling in their vintage car, a 1929 Willys Overland Whippet 6.

The Smits’ plans to go to Russia were stymied in 2020 as they were not able to access health insurance overseas because Fred was over 70. So they returned to New Zealand to get insured, before setting off again, only for the borders to shut due to the pandemic shortly after they arrived in March 2020.

“The plane left without us,” Fred said.

Their Mercedes-Benz, a 220S Ponton, was left at Amsterdam Airport ready for their return and they only had their backpacks with them. Fortunately they had left a key with a friend who has put the car in a safe place along with their tent trailer.

The Netherlands-born couple, who emigrated to New Zealand in 1985, were inspired by a story on 101 things to do with a classic car which Fred read in a magazine.

Supplied Elisabeth and Fred Smits with their 1957 Mercedes-Benz and tent trailer in Colombia in 2018.

“It was a special feature and suggested taking a photo of your car in front of the White House and driving from one coast to the other in the US,” he said.

They purchased the Mercedes in 2003 to attend rallies, as it reminded Fred of his father who drove the same model when Fred was a child. When their three children left home, it was time for them to have some adventure.

Once they decided they would use it for more than just the odd rally, they spent two years restoring and rebuilding every bearing, brush and rubber, along with getting the engine redone.

It was like a new car though it still had original Mercedes parts.

Supplied The Smits' 1957 Mercedes-Benz in the Cordillera Blanca mountain range in Peru that is part of the larger Andes Range.

The hardest part of embarking on their journey on August 4, 2014, was saying goodbye to their three children and grandchildren. For their 40th wedding anniversary the following year their children and their families met up with them in Los Angeles, and they repeated their vows in front of an Elvis impersonator.

The most expensive part of their travel was shipping the car at a cost of about $8000, while maintenance was second. During their five-year road trip they went through 42 tyres, used 18,253 litres of petrol and 183 litres of oil, Fred said. Mexico has been their favourite destination, second only to New Zealand.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Fred and Elisabeth Smits stopped in Timaru over Easter and shared their remarkable travel story with participants in the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club’s National Vintage Car Rally.

“In Latin America the people are so open and friendly. It’s fantastic,” Elisabeth said.

They have never been frightened on their travels, or robbed, though they found El Salvador a little scary seeing the bullet holes in the buses as they drove past.

“We have always travelled a lot, so we don’t drive in the evenings. You get a feel for things,” Elisabeth said.

Despite being together 24/7 for such a long period of time, the couple say they never argue. They first met as teenagers, so feel they have grown together.

They plan to complete a 10-day tour of the South Island now the rally is finished.

“We’d like to keep doing this forever,” Elisabeth said.