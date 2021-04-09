Timaru artist's exhibition raising money for supplies for his students

Timaru artist Wayne Patrick is hosting an art exhibition to help raise money for his students.

A Timaru art tutor who pours his every last cent into keeping art accessible is selling off his work in a fundraising exhibition.

Wayne Patrick sponsors school students whose families struggle to afford art lessons, while the money from those who do pay only covers about half his costs – so he will be raising money for art supplies by opening his Royal Arcade studio to the public on Saturday.

“I do this when the canvases get low,” Patrick joked.

“I’ve been here [in the arcade] seven years, and I don't want to put prices up. I don't get funding from anywhere else.”

Patrick, who has been a self-employed art tutor for more than 20 years, said everything he did – from pet portraits to postcards, to being a part-time support worker – went into keeping his studio afloat.

“I just leave myself enough for bread and water, and a bit of cheese.

“I'm not worried about the money, it’s the outcome. It's just bloody good to be a part of it.

“It’s good to give, and you get it back.”

Charity came from the outside too, with Patrick sometimes finding canvases or paint at his doorstep.

Patrick tutored about 50 people each week, including a number of aspiring artists with special needs.

“I work with kids of all ages and they keep coming back, even if it’s just for a cup of tea.

“I like to think I’m giving them the tools for later life. It's a gallery with a difference.”

More than 100 pieces by Patrick will be for sale at Saturday's exhibition, which runs 10am-4pm.

As well as paintings and postcards featuring animals, people, street scenes, and a variety of other subjects, Patrick will be hand-finished picture frames.

Many of the paintings were created during the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown, when Patrick was unable to teach.