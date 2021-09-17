Mountainview High School student releases three singles and publishes a book

Mountainview High School year 13 student Lucy Barge, 17, has released her first three singles on digital platforms including Spotify.

Timaru high school student Lucy Barge​ has just released three music singles and is about to publish a book of her poems.

The 17-year-old year 13 student at Mountainview High School said she wanted to share her passions of music and writing with others.

The three songs were part of the compositions section for her NCEA level 3 music at the start of 2021 and were based on the process of self growth and healing.

Cut the Rope is about letting go of love, while To All the Boys expresses how it feels being too nice to people who aren’t nice back, and never leave talks about asking for help to move forward.

“The words resonated with some friends, so that’s why I wanted to share them.”

They were released a couple of weeks ago on YouTube, Spotify and iTunes.

Coming from a musical family, the young musician learnt to play her first instrument, the ukulele, at the age of 6.

Supplied Mountainview High School student Lucy Barge, 17, has been busy releasing three songs and publishing a book of poems. (File photo)

Writing is a big part of Barge’s life, and she tends to go through creative phases.

“Words are moving around in my head and I have to write them down. Then the music takes longer, maybe a few weeks.”

A collection of 60 of her poems written over the past two years make up her poetry book, Away With Us. She said she was going to put the book together for the end of the year but had time in the recent lockdown so moved it forward. The poems tell the story of a girl finding herself, which is based on some of her own experiences as well as creative licence, Barge said.

Supplied Barge's first book of poetry, Away With Us, will be launched on November 5 at her school.

“It was a hard decision which poems to put in, but I chose the best ones which collectively told the story.”

Her plan for 2022 is to work full-time tutoring and writing music.

Away With Us, published by Pūkeko Publications, will be launched at Mountainview High School at 7pm on November 5. The books will then be available to purchase at selected book stores.