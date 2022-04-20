Artist opens Biophilia exhibition at Geraldine gallery

Susan Badcock hangs the last painting for Vashti Johnstone’s exhibition at Susan Badcock Gallery in Geraldine.

An exhibition inspired by the human need to connect with nature and other living beings has just opened in Geraldine.

The works by artist Vashti Johnstone, of Greymouth, explore the idea of finding balance in concrete jungles, and during the pandemic - by connecting with other life forms, are now on display at Susan Badcock Gallery.

Johnstone used a mixture of charcoal and acrylic paint to create her mixed media exhibition, sketching with charcoal and layering the acrylic paint over top and often going over with charcoal, so it comes through in the finished product

“I like the raw layers coming through,” Johnstone said.

“Bringing back the beginning at the end.”

Johnstone said once she finished her latest collection she realised the name Biophilia, defined as the innate human instinct to connect with nature and other living beings, fitted perfectly.

“I started all the work and the title came afterward,” Johnstone said.

Johnstone, who moved to Greymouth almost three years ago, described her house as a perfect nature sanctuary.

Erin Tasker/Stuff Artists Vashti Johnstone (left) and Jen Dearborn are pictured in their pop-up art gallery in Methven in 2017. ((File photo)

“One part of the property looks at the ocean and another part backs up into the bush.”

Johnstone now has a purpose built studio thanks to her husband who is a builder by trade and says it is an upgrade from her studio under their house in Methven.

“I called it my dungeon studio, I would often have to carry work up to see it in natural light and take it down again.”

Susan Badcock said Johnstone had been exhibiting with the gallery for a number of years and her distinct style has become well known in South Canterbury.

“The colour pallet is very vibrant and the style of mixed media is very distinctive,” Badcock said.

“Her work has become well known especially in South Canterbury, as well as the wider Canterbury region. We have become quite good friends through her exhibitions here, and it is great to see her coming back.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Checking out Vashti Johnstone’s exhibition at Susan Badcock Gallery in Geraldine are, from left, Nikki Clarke, Mary McCardle, Maureen Curry and Zoe Clarke, 8.

“I was very spoilt and got to visit her new studio on the West Coast.”

Johnstone’s exhibition opened on Saturday and runs until May 7.

Four of the 11 artworks sold on opening night, and they rest are available via the Susan Badcock Gallery or website.