Timaru car show turnout a huge surprise

An aerial view of the All-Australian car show at Caroline Bay.

Fans of Australian cars were spoilt for choice at a show at Timaru’s Caroline Bay on Sunday.

The All-Australian Car Show, a joint venture between Timaru’s Falcon Fairlane and Holden clubs, had 200 cars on show and the entries and public response wowed organising committee member Wayne Golightly.

“Gosh it was huge. It was our biggest show ever,” Golightly said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Phil Morrissey, Craig Timmings, Rex Tinetti and Steve Cooper check out a Ford at the All-Australian Car Show.

“They were from all over the central South Island, Christchurch, Dunedin and so on.

“We didn’t expect that number. It was a great result, probably a post-Covid thing with people simply wanting to get out, and it was a sunny day.”

The bonus to the turnout was that $7200 was raised for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Zana Clearwater and Simon Crosbie of Holden Alley cook on their club’s custom Commodore barbecue at the All-Australian Car Show.

“That’s the most we’ve ever received. It was $10 a car to enter and a gold coin donation for the public to look at the cars.

“I’m actually rapt in the turnout.”

Golightly said the next big car show event for the region would be the Caroline Bay Rock and Hop on March 16-19 which is limited to 1000 vehicles.