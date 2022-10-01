Kristy Phillips hands over first hospitality business after 13 years

Hospitality New Zealand’s South Canterbury branch president Kristy Phillips and her husband, Grant, have sold Zest Restaurant.

Kristy and Grant Phillips still have a “zest” for hospitality, it just won’t be in the Timaru restaurant they created in the former Chalmers Church Hall 13 years ago.

The husband and wife have sold Zest to brothers, Alex and Luke Rainbow.

“We created Zest, we created the community, we gave the site a new lease on life,” Kristy Phillips said.

“After 13 years, the two brothers that are coming are going to have the energy and excitement to give Zest its next cycle of life.”

Kristy Phillips will stay involved in hospitality through Cactus Fire on Timaru’s Bay Hill, where she is a shareholder, and works part-time. She is also continuing in her role as the South Canterbury branch president for Hospitality New Zealand and on the National Board for Hospitality New Zealand.

Zest opened in November 2009, when New Zealand’s economy was feeling the weight of the Global Financial Crisis.

“Our first winter, all our colleagues around us were saying it was the worst winter we’ve ever had.

“So we took the attitude that well, if it's everybody's worst winter, and it's our first winter, we can get through anything.

“You can take a situation that might not be so fun right now. But you can use it as an opportunity to learn and grow and build.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Kristy Phillips said it’s been a rough few years, but these situations are good opportunities to learn and grow.

Phillips said it’s been “rough few years” for the hospitality industry across New Zealand, with Covid-19 presenting another set of unique challenges, like “struggles with staff numbers, opening hours”.

“We’re such a people-focussed, food based industry, that if you’re not well, you absolutely cannot come to work.

Despite the pandemic, Phillips feels like the friends they made through the business and the wider community had been behind them.

“We feel that the community we tried to build 13 years ago has certainly supported us and given back to us over the last few years.”

“Thanks to the support of our locals... we were very privileged and grateful to be in a position that our hospitality business had value, and other people could see that.”

Phillips believes that now is a good time to have a go at owning a business, and for the industry in general “the future is in these young people that want to grow”.

John Bisset/Stuff Kristy Phillips outside Zest in August 2020.

“In terms of coming into the industry, it’s actually quite a positive time to do it.

“Borders are opening, restrictions have dropped, people are feeling more confident about going out and reconnecting. Businesses are reinstating their Christmas functions or social gatherings.

Phillips said the sale happened “quite naturally”. She knew the brothers through the South Canterbury’s hospitality industry and Luke worked at Cactus Fire.

“When the discussion was had, the idea just grew from there, and it just happened naturally.

“Well we weren’t officially on the market, so the time that went from being an unconditional offer to settlement was really quick.

Phillips said the existing team was all staying on, some of which had been involved since the beginning. Head chef, Thomas, would be in the kitchen and her husband was keeping up a casual contract in the kitchen for the next months.

“I’ve been helping over the last three weeks, and I’ll always be at the end of the phone.”

Phillips will remember the changes in the lives of the many customers.

“Some of our guests now, we watched them have their first dates, and then they got married, and now they’ve got children, and their children are coming in and giving us hugs and hi-fives.”