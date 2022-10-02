Brews on the Bay 'cathartic' after trio of Covid-related cancellations

Timaru’s first dedicated beer and cider festival is everything they could have hoped for according to event director Simon Carter.

Timaru’s first dedicated beer and cider festival has made a strong impression with festival goers and organisers alike keen to see Brews on the Bay become a regular event.

Event director Simon Carter said Saturday was “everything we could have hoped for.”

Carter said seeing the event take shape was “cathartic”, following three failed attempts to get Bandquet off the ground in 2021 amid Covid-19 restrictions, which eventually saw the six-hour music festival cancelled, costing him around $10,000.

“It was very .... cathartic to begin with, to see the actual fence line and marquees go in, opening the gates in the morning and being there as people came in.

“It's just great to see smiles on people's faces, talk to people and then just see them leaving at the end of the day just saying how good a time they'd had, really filled my cup. I was just so delighted.”

He said there were just under 1600 people through the gate on the day, slightly less than predicted, but “really good numbers” for the site.

Carter said feedback has been “super positive” from attendees, with people telling him they hoped the event would be back.

He said the surprise addition of the rest of headlining band the Feelers – which had originally been billed as just two members, Hamish Gee and James Reid – was a bonus.

“The vibe from the feedback from customers was very, very positive towards the event coming back to Timaru in the future.”

Carter said he plans to gather feedback from a survey sent to all ticket holders, and work with Venture Timaru to assess the broader economic impact on the region before deciding on making Brews on the Bay a regular fixture.