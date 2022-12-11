Garage-filled Christmas lights display plugged in again

A Victorian village theme is one part of the Christmas lights and decorations display in Pete and Sha Harber’s garage on Gleniti Rd, Timaru.

A Timaru woman's "not insubstantial" investment in Christmas lights are lighting up again to raise money for charity.

Sha Harber has opened her garage display over the past 15 years “or so”, raising money for organisations such as South Canterbury Hospice, Child Cancer and Prostate Cancer.

“It is a collection of stuff... I’ve always enjoyed Christmas and like sharing it with others.”

Harber said the Victorian Christmas village scene, which trains and many moving things is probably the main feature but said the second scene, a North Pole village with elves busy working, is also a highlight.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Frankie Morrison, 5, Ada Morrison, 2 and Sha Harber looking check out the Christmas lights and displays in the Harber garage on Gleniti Rd, Timaru.

“There are also a dozen Christmas trees... a lot of stuff.

“I won’t tell you how much I’ve spent as my husband is likely to want to spend the same amount on something else.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sha Harber looks at one of the Christmas displays in her garage on Gleniti Rd, Timaru.

“I will say the investment is not insubstantial.”

Entry to the garage is $2 per person and the display is open 6.30pm-10pm.

Harber says “tens of thousands” of dollars have been raised over the years, but 2021 was quiet because of Covid-19 with $2000 collected and $4000 realised in 2020.