Maurice Elder's Caroline Bay Carnival volunteering career reaches 75 years

Maurice Elder has been a volunteer at Timaru's Caroline Bay Carnival since 1947.

A Timaru man has been volunteering at the Caroline Bay Carnival for nearly 80 years and says the carnival’s always been a family affair.

Maurice Elder, a life member of the Caroline Bay Association, first volunteered in 1947.

“I was a 12-year-old boy, scared at little, and I started in the games area,” the now 87-year-old told The Timaru Herald on Tuesday.

“My father was president of the association at the time and lots of us worked down here back then. It was always a family affair.”

READ MORE:

* Caroline Bay Carnival cancelled for first time in 111-year history

* 107th Caroline Bay Carnival gets underway

* Caroline Bay Carnival is all about family time



Elder said the carnival was something “unique and comes natural” to the volunteers and they “never seem to go away.”

“We had volunteers from all walks of life. We’ve had MPs and lots of business people. When they came down here everyone worked as one, and we were on the same level.”

Elder says not much as changed with the carnival over the years except a few games as technology improved, but the “base principle of the carnival remained the same.”

“Some of the old rides are still popular.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Sue Wilson and Maurice Elder at the 2022-2023 Caroline Bay Carnival.

“A lot of the contests didn't start until the early '50s. There were a lot of pool games, but they're more individual games now.”

What’s kept him coming back was “meeting old friends and teaching the young people [about the carnival] who have come through over the years” and companionship amongst the volunteers.

“I've had a few who have followed in my footsteps over the years and learnt about the carnival from me.

“It's hard to get young people to do these sorts of things nowadays.”

Tetsuro Mitomo/Stuff Maurice Elder pictured at the Caroline Bay Carnival in 2016.

The octogenerian said carnival “keeps you young and happy” and he just enjoys seeing people happy every year at the carnival.

“I feel like I’m 16.

“It's been a great experience and I've enjoyed every minute of it.

“I've loved coming down and meeting the people and the voluntary helpers which are up over 100 people now and they love coming back each year just to meeting everyone.

“Everyone seems to look forward to coming back. It can be a bit tiring over the 14-19 days sometimes."

Tetsuro Mitomo/Stuff When he was not volunteering at the carnival, Elder worked in the footwear trade all his life. Photo taken December 2016.

Elder hasn’t missed volunteering at a carnival since 1947, even when he moved away from Timaru for about six years.

When he was not volunteering at the carnival, Elder worked in the footwear trade all his life starting off at the Trojan boots factory in Timaru. He was made foreman there and then later the manager.

After his stint with Trojan, Elder moved to Kaiapoi and opened a shoe repair shop before moving the shop to Church St in Timaru.

He retired from the footwear industry in 1999.